MANILA, Aug 12 Here are news stories and press
reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Filinvest Land Inc holds analysts' briefing on first half
financial results, FCC Marketing Office, Corporate Avenue,
Filinvest Corporate City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, 3:00 p.m.
[0700 GMT]
- Ayala Corp holds analysts' briefing on first half
financial results, Southrooms A and B, 25/F Tower One, Ayala
Triangle, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]
- San Miguel Corp and units Petron Corp, San Miguel Brewery,
Pure Foods and Ginebra hold briefing on first half results,
Executive Dining Room, 2/F, SMC Head Office Complex, Mandaluyong
City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippine net portfolio flows slow in July
> C.bank works with banks vs speculative FX
> FinMin: Market too volatile to issue global bonds
> Universal Robina 9 mth net profit falls
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Eighteen private companies, including conglomerates San
Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp
, are bidding for the Daang Hari South Luzon Expressway
road project, the first in a list of big-ticket infrastructure
projects being pushed by the Aquino administration under the
Public-Private Partnership programme. (ALL PAPERS)
- Transportation Secretary Manuel Roxas said he would order
a renegotiation of the build-lease-transfer contract involving
the Metro Rail Transit 3 line as he sought improvements in the
provisions on maintenance. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- PNOC Exploration Corp , which remains almost 100
percent owned by the state's Philippine National Oil Co, said
its first half net income rose 52 percent from a year earlier to
1.52 billion Philippine pesos ($36 million). (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)
- Aboitiz Power Corp said it was reviving its bid to
become the administrator of the 146-megawatt Naga power complex
in Cebu in central Philippines. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Manila Electric Co said it was seeking to recover
from its customers a total of 973.389 million pesos, made up
largely of generation cost incurred in early 2004.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
- Road toll will increase on Oct. 1 as the government begins
to impose the 12 percent value added tax on tollway operators.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
- First Metro Investment Corp said its first half
net income rose 24 percent from a year earlier to 1.1 billion
pesos. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- A number of foreign port operators, including one based in
Malaysia, have expressed interest in investing in Philippine
ports owned or operated by the Harbour Centre group. (THE
PHILIPPINE STAR)
MARKET NEWS
> Asian shares to rise as markets rebound
> Stocks gain on encouraging data,Swiss franc drops
> Franc party rained on by SNOB; yen eyed
> Oil surges 2nd day; CRAB up most since May
> Spot gold falls 1 pct on revived risk appetite
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT 0015 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1172.64 4.63 51.88
USD/JPY 76.88 0.05 0.04
US 10YR 2.33 -0.31 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1750.86 -0.85 -15.04
US CRUDE CLc1 85.18 -0.63 -0.54
DOW JONES 11143.31 3.95 423.37
ASIA ADRS 124.50 3.98 4.76
FTSE 100 5162.83 3.11 155.67
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 42.5 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)