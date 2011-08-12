MANILA, Aug 12 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

- Filinvest Land Inc holds analysts' briefing on first half financial results, FCC Marketing Office, Corporate Avenue, Filinvest Corporate City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

- Ayala Corp holds analysts' briefing on first half financial results, Southrooms A and B, 25/F Tower One, Ayala Triangle, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]

- San Miguel Corp and units Petron Corp, San Miguel Brewery, Pure Foods and Ginebra hold briefing on first half results, Executive Dining Room, 2/F, SMC Head Office Complex, Mandaluyong City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

- Eighteen private companies, including conglomerates San Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp , are bidding for the Daang Hari South Luzon Expressway road project, the first in a list of big-ticket infrastructure projects being pushed by the Aquino administration under the Public-Private Partnership programme. (ALL PAPERS)

- Transportation Secretary Manuel Roxas said he would order a renegotiation of the build-lease-transfer contract involving the Metro Rail Transit 3 line as he sought improvements in the provisions on maintenance. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- PNOC Exploration Corp , which remains almost 100 percent owned by the state's Philippine National Oil Co, said its first half net income rose 52 percent from a year earlier to 1.52 billion Philippine pesos ($36 million). (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Aboitiz Power Corp said it was reviving its bid to become the administrator of the 146-megawatt Naga power complex in Cebu in central Philippines. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Manila Electric Co said it was seeking to recover from its customers a total of 973.389 million pesos, made up largely of generation cost incurred in early 2004. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Road toll will increase on Oct. 1 as the government begins to impose the 12 percent value added tax on tollway operators. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- First Metro Investment Corp said its first half net income rose 24 percent from a year earlier to 1.1 billion pesos. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- A number of foreign port operators, including one based in Malaysia, have expressed interest in investing in Philippine ports owned or operated by the Harbour Centre group. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

