MANILA, Aug 26 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines sees modest growth in Q2-official > Philippines' Q2 GDP seen slower at 0.8 pct q/q > Philippines posts $624 mln budget deficit in July > Coconut oil exports drop 46.6 pct y/y in July > Philippine June imports up 6.6 pct y/y > Philippine Airlines eyes refleeting, outsourcing ?

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

- The government has yet to decide whether to approve Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co's takeover of rival Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc , a deal that is supposed to close on Friday. (ALL PAPERS)

- Factory output in June contracted 0.2 percent from a year earlier, reversing the previous month's growth of 1.9 percent amid sluggish business activity, government data showed. (ALL PAPERS)

- Philippine Savings Bank , a unit of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co , said it was confident of hitting its 2 billion pesos ($47 million) net income target for 2011. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- A high-profile delegation from the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines is expected to help the government seal up to $3 billion in mining investments and mineral supply deals with Chinese firms during President Benigno Aquino's state visit to China next week, the head of the industry group said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Philippines can withstand potential capital flight resulting from uncertainties in the global economy given its record-high foreign exchange reserves, Citigroup said in a report. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares to struggle ahead of Bernanke speech > Stocks drop 1.5 pct, dollar gains before Bernanke > Oil rises as Hurricane Irene, Libya in focus > Dlr gains on stock selloff,bets on Bernanke speech > Gold rebounds on safe-haven bids, euro debt fears

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1159.27 -1.56 -18.33 USD/JPY 77.40 -0.08 -0.06 US 10YR 2.23 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1772.04 0.14 2.54 US CRUDE CLc1 85.11 -0.22 -0.19 DOW JONES 11149.82 -1.51 -170.89 ASIA ADRS 119.15 -1.46 -1.77 FTSE 100 5131.10 -1.44 -74.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.5 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

