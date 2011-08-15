MANILA, Aug 15 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

- ABS-CBN Corp holds analysts' and press briefing on first half financial and operating results, The Chronicle Lounge, 14/F ELJ Communications Center, Eugenio Lopez Drive, Quezon City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]

- Central bank to release data on remittances from overseas Filipinos as of June

- Philippine Stock Exchange holds analysts' briefing on first half financial results, PSE Boardroom, 3/F PSE Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]

- Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc holds analysts' briefing on first half financial and operating results, Nash Room, 3/F Mandarin Oriental, Makati City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Metrobank Q2 net profit jumps 76 pct on yr > Otto to hike stake in Philippine oil field > Philippines' Ayala Corp H1 net profit up 12 pct > Philippine tourism secretary resigns from govt > San Miguel H1 net jumps 72 pct,eyes new deals > Philippine sugar languishes;premiums may fall

- Resigned Tourism Secretary Alberto Lim is being eyed to occupy the third remaining vacant slot on the Monetary Board, the central bank's policy making body, sources said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Special deposit accounts with the central bank at end-June was at 1.388 trillion pesos ($32.6 billion), 99 billion pesos lower from the end of March, data from the central bank show, with some of the money possibly finding its way into the non-deliverable forwards market. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- A measure that will index taxes on alcohol and tobacco, also called sin taxes, to inflation would be included the government's priority legislation, the Budget secretary said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The 21-billion-pesos North Luzon-South Luzon expressway link could be the next infrastructure deal to be offered under the government's public-private partnership programme, the Budget secretary said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Bureau of Treasury will shortly allow individual investors to buy and sell government securities directly from brokers to maximise the potential returns of their investments, the deputy national treasurer said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Business process outsourcing firm Sitel is adding two new sites to its Philippine operations to enable it to keep pace with its clients' growing demands. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Bankers are urging beneficiaries of remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) not to accumulate US dollars as economic growth in the economic superpower is expected to crawl in the long term. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Philippine Stock Exchange has approved the plan of leisure estate and gaming firm Belle Corp. to raise about 4.5 billion pesos ($105.5 million) from the sale of new shares to existing shareholders by September. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Higher oil prices could raise revenues from value-added tax on oil to 70 billion pesos this year, significantly higher than the projected 43.9 billion pesos, according to the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD) which acts as the think-tank of the House of Representatives. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Board of Investments said it expects the record high investment commitments of 304 billion pesos to be exceeded as early as third quarter this year as the agency was able to attract 270 billion pesos worth of investment commitments in the first seven months of the year, a 20-percent increase compared to the same period a year ago. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

