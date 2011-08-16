MANILA, Aug 16 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

- Bureau of Treasury hold auction for 4-year T-bonds, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) holds meeting at the presidential palace, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- The Philippine Stock Exchange expanded its net profit by 17.9 percent to 174.79 million ($4.1 million) in the first semester from a year ago on higher service, listing and trading-related fees collected during the period. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Philippines and China are set to sign at the end of the month a five-year development programme for trade and economic cooperation, Trade Undersecretary Adrian Cristobal said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- DMCI Holdings reported a 26 percent rise in net profit in the first six months of the year to 5.3 billion pesos, driven by the strong performance of its coal and nickel mining units and the steady growth of its real estate, water and power businesses. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Net earnings of ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp dropped 26 percent in the first half of the year to 1.68 billion pesos, largely due to the absence of political advertisements which boosted last year's revenues. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Property firm Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc grew its first half net income by 21 percent to 1.7 billion pesos on the back of robust sales, as investors remained upbeat on the real estate market given a low interest environment and sustained inflows from overseas Filipino workers. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Alliance Global Group Inc said its net earnings in the first half grew more than two-fold to 8.06 billion on robust revenues from its property operations as well as by non-recurring gains. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- AirAsia Philippines plans to increase its fleet size to 15 aircraft in three to five years, company part-owner and vice-chairman Michael Romero said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- JG Summit Holdings Inc reported a 26.3 percent drop in net profit in the first half of the year to 5.98 billion pesos due to the reduction in its share in the profits of its airline business. (MANILA BULLETIN)

- The Philippines' top gold and copper miner Philex Mining Corp said it was extending the operations of its Padcal copper-gold mine, located north of the capital, by three more years to 2020. (THE MANILA TIMES, BUSINESSMIRROR)

MARKET NEWS > Asia shares to head higher as sentiment improves > US stocks end up 3rd day; oil jumps on dollar > Oil rises, euro optimism lifts markets > Swiss franc falls while euro gains before key meet > Gold rebounds, others up with risk recovery ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT 2359 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1204.49 2.18 25.68 USD/JPY 76.81 -0.04 -0.03 US 10YR 2.31 -0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1766.74 0.10 1.74 US CRUDE CLc1 87.41 -0.55 -0.48 DOW JONES 11482.90 1.90 213.88 ASIA ADRS 126.98 2.30 2.86 FTSE 100 5350.58 0.57 30.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.42 Philippine Pesos)

