MANILA, Aug 17 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Communication and News Exchange forum on home financing and housing programs, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines may increase alcohol,tobacco tax take > Philippines to export more sugar, buyers scarce > Philippines advises Filipinos to leave Syria > Philippines says eyes sale of retail bonds in Oct > Philippines to appeal WTO ruling on alcohol tax > Philippines Atlas H1 net income more than doubles > Philippine 7-yr Tbond coupon at 5.0 pct at auction

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The Philippine Stock Exchange has revived plans to introduce exchange-traded funds in the local bourse to diversify its product offerings. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Total foreign direct investments approved by major promotion agencies tripled to 40.6 billion ($956 million) pesos in the second quarter of this year from the same period last year, the National Statistical Coordination Board said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Tech firm IPVG Corp said its first half net income surged to 296 million pesos against 10.8 million pesos in the same period last year, aided by strong growth in its major business units as well as gains from a recent divestment. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Alaska Milk Corp posted a 56 percent decline in its first semester profit to 461 million pesos due to higher input costs and a slowdown in sales. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Bureau of Customs said it expects to miss its revenue target for this year, citing losses from free trade agreements and a strengthening peso. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The National Grid Corp of the Philippines is asking for an increase in transmission charges that would result in higher electricity rates in Luzon. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Publicly listed Mic Holdings plans to raise at least $200 million in the second or third quarter of next year to acquire and operate domestic and foreign based seaports. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Energy firm First Gen Corp reported an 82 percent drop in net profit in the first half of this year to $13.3 million, from $74.9 million in the same period last year due largely to shutdown of a geothermal plant. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill that will include bottled water, instant noodles, liquefied petroleum gas, and fruits in the list of commodities that will be protected against hoarding, price manipulation and other unfair trade acts in times of emergency. (MANILA BULLETIN)

- Philippine National Bank said net income for the first six months of the year slid 33 percent to 1.2 billion pesos due to lower trading and securities gains. (MALAYA)

- The Philippines lost about 66.3 billion pesos in tourism revenues in the last two years owing to the downgrading of the country to Category 2 status by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). (BUSINESSMIRROR)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares uncertain as summit disappoints > Stocks, euro slip as hopes dim on Europe crisis > Oil dips on economic worry,awaits French-German me > Dollar hits session high vs yen after data, Fitch > Gold up 1 pct on euro comments, weak German growth ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT 2335 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1192.76 -0.97 -11.73 USD/JPY 76.74 -0.05 -0.04 US 10YR 2.22 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1783.39 -0.16 -2.86 US CRUDE CLc1 87.06 0.47 0.41 DOW JONES 11405.93 -0.67 -76.97 ASIA ADRS 125.01 -1.55 -1.97 FTSE 100 5357.63 0.13 7.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.38 Philippine Pesos)

Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)