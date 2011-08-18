MANILA, Aug 18 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

- National Agriculture and Fisheries Credit Summit 2011, Century Park Sheraton Hotel, Malate, Manila, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Cebu Air holds media and analyst briefing, 4:30 p.m. [0830 GMT]

- Communication and News Exchange Forum on trade concerns and latest economic forecasts, 3/F PIA Conference Room, PIA Bldg., Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]

- State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp has filed a petition with the Energy Regulatory Commission seeking to recover costs by hiking power rates in Luzon by 10.59 centavos per kilowatthour and in the Visayas by 11.57 centavos per kwh. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The government has affirmed its decision to support Philippine Airlines' outsourcing plans, rejecting the appeal of the workers' union, Executive Secretary Paquito Ochoa said. (ALL PAPERS)

- Eight investor groups are interested to become the independent power producer running the 200 megawatt Naga power complex, said Emmanuel Ledesma, president of Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management. (ALL PAPERS)

- Philippine Airlines said it incurred a net loss of $10.6 million in the quarter ending June 30, from a net profit of $31.6 million a year earlier, on higher fuel costs and political turmoil in foreign markets where it has a strong presence. (ALL PAPERS)

- Philippine National Oil Co-Exploration Corp is set to take over Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp's compressed natural gas facilities in its bid to jumpstart the country's stalled alternative fuels programme. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Metro Pacific Investments Corp said its power distribution arm Manila Electric Co and partners Aboitiz Power Corp and Taiwan Cogeneration International Corp are investing $1.28 billion to put up a 600-megawatt clean coal-fired power facility in Subic Bay north of the capital.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1193.89 0.09 1.13 USD/JPY 76.60 -0.01 -0.01 US 10YR 2.17 0.16 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1783.94 -0.24 -4.21 US CRUDE CLc1 87.27 -0.35 -0.31 DOW JONES 11410.21 0.04 4.28 ASIA ADRS 125.60 0.47 0.59 FTSE 100 5331.60 -0.49 -26.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.5 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

