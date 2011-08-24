MANILA, Aug 24 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

- Environment Secretary Ramon Paje is guest at the Philippine Wood Producers Association's anniversary celebration, Makati Shangri-la Hotel, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank sees inflation abating; eyes on flows > Philippines eyes tender to convert nuclear plant > Muslim rebels reject Manila's proposed peace deal

- The National Telecommunications Commission is likely to approve the deal between the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co and Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc but it may impose rules to avert "monopolistic acts" from the telco tandem, sources said. (BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA TIMES)

- The country's largest port operators, Asian Terminals Inc and International Container Terminal Services Inc will be asking the government for another round of increase on tariffs at their flagship ports in Manila, sources said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Marcventures Holdings Inc said its flagship nickel unit completed its first shipment of high-grade nickel ore from its mine in Surigao del Sur. (BUSINESSMIRROR, MALAYA)

- The Philippine Stock Exchange is planning to introduce a new service to stockbrokers to promote online trading ahead of the bourse's plan to extend trading hours. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp is seeking a fresh round of rate increases to cover the fuel and foreign currency exchange costs of the National Power Corp. (MANILA TIMES, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Unlisted East West Banking Corp, a unit of conglomerate Filinvest Development Corp , said it has bought a rural bank, Green Bank, as part of its plan to achieve universal bank status. (ALL PAPERS)

- Government-sequestered United Coconut Planters Bank said it recently raised 3.15 billion pesos ($74 million) via long-term negotiable certificates of time deposit to boost consumer lending. (ALL PAPERS)

