- Bureau of Treasury to hold Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp opens bids for contract to operate and maintain 650 MW Malaya thermal power plant, 6/F Bankmer Building, 6756 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 12 noon [0400 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Maoists want Manila to free more rebels > Philippines' June NPL ratio at over 14-yr low > Philippines sees more sugar exports to markets > Manila urges MILF to take action on faction > Philippine Aug CPI seen slowing; rates on hold > Lupin unit, Sanofi-Aventis in marketing pact

- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects a dismal performance of the global economy in the second half to dampen the country's manufacturing sector as export demand slows down. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Lopez Holdings Corp has cleaned up its balance sheet by reducing IOUs to a meager $7.5 million after ending a recent offer to buy back its remaining debt paper. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Listed Philippine firms grew average core earnings by about 1.7 percent in the first half compared to a year ago with mining, utilities, and property outperforming other sectors, investment house CLSA said in a research note. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Bureau of Internal Revenue is aiming for a 20-percent improvement in its collection of income tax from individuals this year to 192 billion pesos ($4.6 billion). (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Government agencies have proposed higher fees and charges to reflect current transaction costs, with the increases ranging from 20 percent to as high as 200 percent, Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Manila and Bangkok have agreed to extend discussions on the implementation of a World Trade Organization ruling declaring Thai duties on cigarette exports by the Philippine unit of Philip Morris International Inc as discriminatory. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Aureos Southeast Asia Fund LLC, a specialist emerging markets private equity firm with over 270 investments in more than 50 countries, has acquired a 35 percent stake in personal care retailer HBC Inc, owned by the Splash Group of Companies. . (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Board of Investments may raise its investment target for 2011 to 320 billion pesos after exceeding its full year target of 250 billion pesos in July. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- SMC Global Power Holdings Corp, the holding company for the power generation business of food to infrastructure conglomerate San Miguel Corp , has formed a 100 million pesos subsidiary that will process alternative fuels. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Philippine central bank has retained the 25 percent mandatory credit allocation to the agricultural sector through agrarian reform and agriculture-related activities despite complaints from major players in the banking industry. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Subsidies to state-owned and controlled firms rose 65 percent to 15.26 billion pesos in the seven months to July from a year earlier, data from the Bureau of Treasury showed. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, MALAYA, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Given the uncertainties in the global financial markets, the government may convert its remaining $500 million overseas financing requirement into peso and source it locally, Finance Undersecretary Rosalia De Leon said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1173.97 -2.53 -30.45 USD/JPY 76.86 0.07 0.05 US 10YR 1.99 -0.24 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1886.89 0.16 3.09 US CRUDE CLc1 85.95 -0.58 -0.50 DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20 -253.31 ASIA ADRS 121.53 -2.41 -3.00 FTSE 100 5292.03 -2.34 -126.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.14 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

