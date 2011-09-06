MANILA, Sept 6 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Statistics office to release inflation data for August, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Statistics office to release June producer price survey

- UNESCAP's High-level Regional Policy Dialogue on "Asia-Pacific economies after the global financial crisis: Lessons learnt, challenges for building resilience, and issues for global reform," 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. [0000-1000 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila may fill borrowing needs locally this year > China Jinchuan to invest in 2 Philippine mines > Most US firms plan to expand business in SE Asia > Philippines' Philex Petroleum to list on Sept. 12 > Rebels say not ready to resume peace with govt

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

- President Benigno Aquino said his administration would pursue a broadband-network project for the government, but it would be entirely different from a scandal-laden contract almost sealed by the previous government with Chinese state firm Zhong Xing Telecommunications Corp. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Information Capital Technology Ventures Inc said it recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei International Pte., Ltd, Huawei Technologies Philippines Inc and Next Mobile Inc. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Distribution utility Manila Electric Co is expected to increase charges starting this month after regulators allowed it to recover 944.235 million pesos ($22.4 million) in generation charges foregone last year. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The head of the agency tasked to oversee the public-private partnership scheme has quit, but Cabinet officials stressed the resignation would not have an impact on the government's delayed centerpiece programme. (BUSINESSWORLD)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares set to fall, Europe woes weigh > U.S. labor market woes sink Wall Street > Brent slips towards $110 on recession fears > Euro struggles,Aussie wary ahead of rate news > Gold hovers around $1,900 on euro zone woes

------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT -------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1173.97 -2.53% -30.450 USD/JPY 76.93 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9186 -- -0.076 SPOT GOLD 1898.19 -0.10% -1.860 US CRUDE CLc1 83.61 -3.29% -2.850 DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31 ASIA ADRS 121.53 -2.41% -3.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.2 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

