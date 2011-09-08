MANILA, Sept 8 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank holds rate-setting meeting, decision expected at around 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]

- Philippine Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Department of Energy hold joint press conference to launch supplemental listing and disclosure rules for energy firms, PSE Ayala Brokers' Lounge, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Economic Planning Secretary Cayetano Paderanga, British Ambassador to the Philippines Stephen Lillie and PPP Center officials hold press conference on UK-funded training workshop for agencies undertaking PPP projects, Astoria Plaza, Escriva Drive, Ortigas Business Center, Pasig City, 12 noon [0500 GMT]

- The Philippines has climbed 10 notches to No. 75 in the World Economic Forum's 2011-2012 Global Competitiveness Report on the back of significant gains in macroeconomic environment, technological readiness and good market efficiency. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission will review the interests held by the country's biggest firms, like San Miguel Energy, because they are close to reaching designated limits in generating capacity in Luzon. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE MANILA TIMES, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Customers of the Manila Electric Co , the country's biggest power distributor, can expect lower electricity bills this month due to lower generation charge. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Boulevard Holdings Inc has accepted a $10-million investment offer from a consortium led by Sumitomo Mitsui of Japan and is considering a 13.5 billion pesos ($320 million) joint venture proposal from an affiliate company for the development the Puerto Azul resort complex. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the incorporation of Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the coal mining firm Semirara Mining Corp , capitalised at 10 billion pesos. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

