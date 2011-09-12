MANILA, Sept 12 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

- Central bank to release foreign direct investments data for June

- Philex Petroleum Corp holds press conference after listing ceremonies, PSE Ayala Boardroom, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines July money supply rises 8.3 pct y/y
> Philippines July loan growth at over 2 yr high
> Asia prepares for flows, West looks to reflate
> Global slowdown silences Asia inflation hawks

- The Philippine economy can grow at a faster pace in the second half of 2011 on accelerating state spending, with full-year growth seen at 5.2 percent, according to a joint research by First Metro Investment Corp and University of Asia and the Pacific. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Credit Suisse expects policy rates in the Philippines to stay where they are through 2011 and anticipates only one 25 basis points increase next year amid concerns over economic growth. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The country's biggest retailer, Puregold Price Club Inc, has mapped out a 6 billion pesos ($140 million) plan to scale up its business and nationwide geographic footprint through 2013, using the bulk of the proceeds from an upcoming stock market debut. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Canadian mining firm MBMI Resources intends to invest up to $180 million in the Philippines once its large-scale mining permit is restored, said its chairman Grant Walsh. (ALL PAPERS)

- Registered investments in the first eight months of 2011 jumped 76.27 percent from a year earlier to 437.87 billion pesos, data from the Board of Investments and Philippine Economic Zone Authority showed. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Philippine economy is likely to grow anywhere from 4.2 percent to 4.8 percent this year, lower than the official growth assumption of 5 percent to 6 percent, the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Optimism among Filipinos has risen following a first quarter tumble, the Social Weather Stations said in a new report detailing the results of a June survey. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- This year's 10 percent exports growth target will likely be missed as second half gains might fail to offset first half losses, an official of the Bureau of Export Trade Promotion said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- SMC Global Power Holdings Inc, a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp , is targeting to complete by the middle of November what could be the country's biggest initial public offering valued at 35.5 billion pesos, two persons privy to the company's plans said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

MARKET NEWS
> Wall St tumbles as ECB discord stirs fears
> Oil falls $1 as dlr gains, investors shun risk
> Gold dragged down by dlr spike, profit-taking
> Euro drops broadly, may stay pressured next wk

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2345 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1154.23 -2.67 -31.67 USD/JPY 77.49 -0.08 -0.06 US 10YR 1.91 -0.10 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1856.94 -0.01 -0.22 US CRUDE CLc1 86.41 -0.95 -0.83 DOW JONES 10992.13 -2.69 -303.68 ASIA ADRS 117.29 -2.59 -3.12 FTSE 100 5214.65 -2.35 -125.73 --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.5 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

