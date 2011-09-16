MANILA, Sept 16 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Communication and News Exchange Forum with guests Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Kim Henares and Defense Secretary Voltaire Gazmin, 3/F, PIA Conference Room, PIA Bldg., Visayas Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. (0130 to 0230 GMT)

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > August net portfolio inflows at 4-mth high > Consumer sentiment lifts, but still negative > Investors bullish on Philippine mining > Canada's TVI to extend Philippine mine life > Metals Exploration unit eyes 2012 mine start > Sagittarius says committed to Tampakan mine > Indophil eyes more Philippine gold > July remittances at $1.72 bln, up 6.1 pct > Manila plans debt swaps,global peso notes > Manila likely to meet debt needs in local mkt

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- An unnamed company has offered 19 billion pesos ($438 million) to acquire the state-owned Food Terminals Inc complex, and the offer will be subjected to a Swiss challenge, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said. (ALL PAPERS)

- Philippine telecommunication firms' revenue from text messaging is expected to decline by 2015 as alternative communication modes, particularly via social networks, crop up, international research firm Ovum said in a report. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Bureau of Internal Revenue said it will impose the 12 percent value-added tax on toll starting Oct. 1 despite strong opposition from various sectors. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- International Container Terminal Services Inc said it was looking to expand its presence in South Africa where a unit will be set up to handle new assets. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Philippine government's debt totaled 4.81 trillion pesos at the end of June, higher by 227.7 billion pesos than year-earlier level, official data showed. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- SM Development Corp , a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp , said it will spend 2 billion pesos to build a 40-story residential condominium in Quezon City. (ALL PAPERS)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares set to gain on euro zone plan > Global stocks, euro jump on ECB move > Euro boosted on ECB move, eyes on EU meeting > Brent crude up 2 pct on Europe moves, diesel > Gold falls 2 pct as euro hopes boost volatility ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2358 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1209.11 1.72 20.43 USD/JPY 76.71 -0.04 -0.03 US 10YR 2.08 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1785.49 -0.18 -3.15 US CRUDE CLc1 89.35 -0.06 -0.05 DOW JONES 11433.18 1.66 186.45 ASIA ADRS 120.11 1.45 1.72 FTSE 100 5337.54 2.11 110.52 --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.3 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

