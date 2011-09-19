MANILA, Sept 19 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Central bank to release balance of payments data for August

- Bureau of Treasury holds regular Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The government will push through with its planned $500 million borrowing for the rest of the year, even as the fiscal deficit remains well under control, Finance Undersecretary Rosalia de Leon said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Manila Electric Co said it will test a prepaid scheme for settling electric bills early next year. (ALL PAPERS)

- The government is evaluating 4 trillion pesos ($92 billion) worth of proposed projects for the investment programme that will implement the Aquino administration's medium-term economic growth strategy, said Rolando Tungpalan, deputy director-general at the National Economic and Development Authority. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Forty-seven companies are racing against time to meet the 10 percent minimum public ownership required by the Philippine Stock Exchange to remain publicly listed and enjoy preferential tax on stock trades as the Nov. 30 deadline draws near. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Dutch financial giant ING has cut its GDP growth forecast for the Philippines this year to 4 percent from 5.2 percent following the weaker-than-expected expansion in the second quarter. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Harmony Gold Mining Co of South Africa is looking into mining prospects in the Philippines and has been meeting with local officials, said Greg Job, Harmony Gold Southeast Asia executive for growth and resource development. (MALAYA)

- The government expects to earn 60 billion pesos a year from a bill seeking to restructure excise axes on alcohol and tobacco products, authorities said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Earnings of universal and commercial banks operating in the Philippines jumped 23.5 percent in the first semester of the year despite economic growth concerns in advanced economies led by the United States as well as the sovereign debt problems in Europe, central bank data showed. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- SM Prime Holdings , the country's largest retail landlord, is aggressively scaling up its operations to bring total gross floor area to 6.2 million square metres by end-2012. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

