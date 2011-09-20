MANILA, Sept 20 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Alliance Global Group Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Grand Ballroom, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Orchard Road, Eastwood City, Quezon City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines' Aug BOP surplus highest since Nov > Manila says options open on foreign debt sale > Philippine 91-day Tbill rate rises to 0.69 pct > July bad loan ratio steady at pre-crisis low

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The Bureau of Customs may miss its full-year revenue target of 320 billion pesos ($7.4 billion), with the shortfall seen hitting 50 billion pesos even as all efforts to improve collections will be made, newly appointed Customs Commissioner Rozzano Rufino Biazon said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Philippines has basis to seek positive credit rating action given its improved debt metrics and strong revenue collections, Citigroup Global Markets said in a report. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Supreme Court has ruled with finality that the retrenchment of some 1,400 Philippine Airlines flight attendants more than a decade ago was illegal, upholding earlier orders for the flag carrier to reinstate the employees or pay them full back wages. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co has denied rumours it was looking to invest in Philippine Airlines or that it was planning to go into the commercial airline business. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Netherlands-based SunConnex said it is pushing through with plans to put up more than $100 million worth of solar power projects with capacity of 70 megawatts in the Philippines. (BUSINESSMIRROR, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares set to falter as Italy ratings cut > World stocks, euro fall on Greece worry > Oil slumps for second day as euro fears dominate > Euro sinks, Greece deal hopes give late-day lift > Gold drops 2 pct as safe haven allure fades

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1204.09 -0.98 -11.92 USD/JPY 76.68 0.16 0.12 US 10YR 1.94 -0.80 -0.02 SPOT GOLD 1785.39 0.37 6.66 US CRUDE CLc1 85.51 -0.22 -0.19 DOW JONES 11401.01 -0.94 -108.08 ASIA ADRS 119.09 -1.52 -1.84 FTSE 100 5259.56 -2.03 -108.85 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.4 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)