MANILA, Sept 22 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to release second quarter balance of payments report, Visayas Room, Executive Business Center, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Malate, Manila, 3:00 P.M. [0700 GMT]

- First Abacus Financial Holdings Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Clermont Function Room, Discovery Suites, ADB Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 8:00 a.m. [0000 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines posts $212 mln Aug budget surplus > San Miguel's power unit cuts planned IPO > Aquino tells world Philippines means business > MacroAsia sees nickel mine operating next yr > Puregold prices IPO at bottom of guidance

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The Bureau of Treasury has given banks and investment houses until today to submit proposals for the planned retail Treasury bond sale slated for the fourth quarter, issue arranger First Metro Investment Corp said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The group of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co chairman Manuel Pangilinan is already in "deep talks" and has "agreed in principle" with the management of Philippine Airlines to buy the flag carrier, a source close to Pangilinan said. (BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA TIMES)

- The peso is expected to stabilise in the remaining months of the year at the current level of about 43.30 against the U.S. dollar before it starts strengthening again in 2012, according to DBS Group. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- President Benigno Aquino's official trip to Japan next week is expected to generate $1 billion in new investments, Board of Investments managing director Cristino Panlilio said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Caps on foreign ownership of real estate in the Philippines pose the biggest hindrance to growing the local property sector, according to consultancy firm Colliers International Philippines. (BUSINESSWORLD)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares seen weaker after Fed's warning > Fed economic outlook spooks Wall St; dollar rises > Oil falls as Fed outlook overshadows stock draw > Dlr up vs euro,yen after Fed gets ready to 'twist' > Gold slides after Fed "twist" disappoints

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1166.76 -2.94 -35.33 USD/JPY 76.67 0.30 0.23 US 10YR 1.85 -0.28 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1781.19 -0.01 -0.10 US CRUDE CLc1 84.34 -1.84 -1.58 DOW JONES 11124.84 -2.49 -283.82 ASIA ADRS 114.87 -2.93 -3.47 FTSE 100 5288.41 -1.40 -75.30 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.5 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)