- Alliance Global Group Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Grand Ballroom, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Orchard Road, Eastwood City, Quezon City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Media Forum on Mining issues with guests Leo Jasareno of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, and Ramon Santos, vice-president for mining of MacroAsia Corp, Max's Restaurant, Quezon Circle, Diliman, Quezon City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > San Miguel says to upgrade Malaysian assets > Alliance Global to build 4 hotels in Manila > Manila says comfortable with peso range > High LNG prices threaten Asia demand growth > Manila aims to begin LNG imports in 4-5 yrs > Banco de Oro eyes $69 mln Tier 2 notes sale

- San Miguel Corp President Ramon Ang said foreign airlines have approached tycoon Lucio Tan for a possible partnership arrangement for Philippine Airlines . (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The International Monetary Fund has cut its growth forecast for the Philippines to 4.7 percent this year and 4.9 percent in 2012 as the global economy was seen entering a period of low output and falling confidence. (ALL PAPERS)

- Thai conglomerate Siam Cement Group plans to bring its cement business to the Philippines, part of a strategy to expand in Southeast Asia, the company president said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Alliance Global Group Inc expects its net profit this year to grow by at least 35 percent from year-ago level on strong growth in its property, integrated tourism, and consumer-oriented businesses. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co's move to comply with the recent Supreme Court ruling on foreign ownership through the issuance of voting preferred shares has stalled, the company said. (ALL PAPERS)

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1202.09 -0.17 -2.00 USD/JPY 76.27 -0.24 -0.18 US 10YR 1.94 0.35 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1800.54 -0.15 -2.71 US CRUDE CLc1 86.56 -0.41 -0.36 DOW JONES 11408.66 0.07 7.65 ASIA ADRS 118.34 -0.63 -0.75 FTSE 100 5363.71 1.98 104.15 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.4 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

