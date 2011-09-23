MANILA, Sept 23 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

- Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Philippine Exporters Confederation, Philippine Steelmakers Association, Foundation for Economic Freedom, and Trade Union Congress of the Philippines hold joint press conference to discuss issues on power costs, Legaspi Room, Hotel Intercon, Makati City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]

- The country continued to register a current account surplus of $3.1 billion in the first half, but the amount was lower than the year-ago level mainly due to the widening trade deficit, central bank data show. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Bureau of Customs filed a 1 billion peso ($23 million) smuggling case against liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dealer Petronas Energy Philippines Inc. (PEPI) for failing to submit the required load port survey. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Holding firm Pacifica Inc has laid out plans to venture heavily into mining and power and is in talks to take over the operation and maintenance of a 116-megawatt power generation plant in Subic Bay north of the capital, but an agreement has yet to be signed, the company chairman said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Jollibee Foods Corp. said it will strengthen its presence in new markets like Vietnam and the Middle East. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Aquino administration will go full blast in jumpstarting the economy by frontloading projects that are due for implementation next year, in order for the economy to grow further, Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Businessman Roberto V. Ongpin, owner of the Philippine Bank of Communications , Alphaland Corp and Philweb Corp , on Thursday vowed to continue bringing new investments to the Philippines despite the high-profile investigation involving his alleged anomalous loans from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) during the previous administration. (ALL PAPERS)

