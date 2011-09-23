MANILA, Sept 23 Here are news stories and press
reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Philippine
Exporters Confederation, Philippine Steelmakers Association,
Foundation for Economic Freedom, and Trade Union Congress of the
Philippines hold joint press conference to discuss issues on
power costs, Legaspi Room, Hotel Intercon, Makati City, 9:30
a.m. [0130 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippine cbank says growth the policy priority
> SM Investments raises $115 mln via debt
> PLDT: Not in talks to buy Philippine Airlines
> Philippines' SM Prime set to open 4th China mall
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- The country continued to register a current account
surplus of $3.1 billion in the first half, but the amount was
lower than the year-ago level mainly due to the widening trade
deficit, central bank data show. (ALL PAPERS)
- The Bureau of Customs filed a 1 billion peso ($23 million)
smuggling case against liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dealer
Petronas Energy Philippines Inc. (PEPI) for failing to submit
the required load port survey. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR,
BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Holding firm Pacifica Inc has laid out plans to
venture heavily into mining and power and is in talks to take
over the operation and maintenance of a 116-megawatt power
generation plant in Subic Bay north of the capital, but an
agreement has yet to be signed, the company chairman said. (THE
PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Jollibee Foods Corp. said it will strengthen its
presence in new markets like Vietnam and the Middle East. (THE
PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The Aquino administration will go full blast in
jumpstarting the economy by frontloading projects that are due
for implementation next year, in order for the economy to grow
further, Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (THE PHILIPPINE
STAR)
- Businessman Roberto V. Ongpin, owner of the Philippine
Bank of Communications , Alphaland Corp and
Philweb Corp , on Thursday vowed to continue bringing
new investments to the Philippines despite the high-profile
investigation involving his alleged anomalous loans from the
Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) during the previous
administration. (ALL PAPERS)
MARKET NEWS
> Seoul shares open down 3.6 pct on recession fears
> EM ASIA FX-Local currency selling accelerates
> Global stocks,commodities dive on recession fears
> Dlr climbs,global gloom boosts safe-haven appeal
> Oil tumbles 4 pct to 6-wk low on recession fears
> US gold sinks most in a month; silver down 10 pct
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1129.56 -3.19 -37.20
USD/JPY 76.23 -0.05 -0.04
US 10YR 1.72 -0.09 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1741.64 0.36 6.31
US CRUDE CLc1 81.02 0.63 0.51
DOW JONES 10733.83 -3.51 -391.01
ASIA ADRS 110.04 -4.20 -4.83
FTSE 100 5041.61 -4.67 -246.80
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.79 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)