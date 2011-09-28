MANILA, Sept 28 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- First Day of the 8th International Technology Exhibition & Conference on Energy, Power and Electrical Engineering, SMX Convention Center, with Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras as keynote speaker

- MIC Holdings Corp holds special stockholders' meeting, 7:30 a.m. [2330 GMT]

- Statistics office to release monthly integrated survey of selected industries for July.

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Japan, Manila agree to step up naval cooperation > Seven dead after Typhoon Nesat pounds Philippines > Japan's Itochu to buy Shell's Philippine LPG ops > Philippines' July imports up 6.6 pct yr/yr

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Philippine Airlines cancelled 172 international and domestic flights into and out of its Manila hub on Tuesday after its ground workers refused to work in protest of their impending layoff, with the company set to outsource ground services from third-party providers. (ALL PAPERS)

- President Benigno Aquino secured over $1 billion in fresh investment in the power, electronics, real estate and manufacturing sectors during meetings with Japanese industry captains. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Eton Properties Philippines Inc is launching two more office buildings at Eton Centris, its mixed-use complex in Quezon City suburb, amid strong demand coming from business-process outsourcing sector. (BUSINESSMIRROR, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Universal Entertainment Corp, the Japanese pachinko company that's the biggest shareholder in Wynn Resorts Ltd., will invest $2.3 billion in a casino project in the Philippines as Asian demand for gambling venues grows. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Despite its failure to acquire Singaporean port operator Portek International, International Container Terminal Services Inc said it remains keen on expanding its operations worldwide via acquisitions. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Department of Energy is eyeing to bid out up to 10 coal exploration contracts by next month, a ranking official said. (MALAYA, THE PHILIPPINE STAR, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Full-year electronics exports could contract by more than 5 percent given slow consumption in troubled Western markets, an industry official said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares rally on short-covering > World stocks end higher, oil jumps > Euro bounce pauses, plenty of risk ahead > Oil up 3 pct on euro zone moves, refinery concerns > Gold falls as investors turn to U.S. dollar

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2350 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1175.38 1.07% 12.430 USD/JPY 76.75 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9797 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1648.15 -0.05% -0.750 US CRUDE CLc1 83.56 -1.05% -0.890 DOW JONES 11190.69 1.33% 146.83 ASIA ADRS 115.56 2.11% 2.39 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.9 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)