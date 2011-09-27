MANILA, Sept 27 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- National Statistics Office to release July imports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine stock exchange closed due to typhoon > Itochu to enter LPG business in Philippines > Mindoro up, finds high-grade gold in Philippines > Philippines evacuates 100,000 as typhoon nears > Manila c.bank sees Sept inflation 3.8-4.8 pct y/y > Manila's RCBC plans foreign currency debt issues

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The Department of Energy wants more administrative powers to implement measures that will ensure fair pricing of petroleum products and a level playing field in the deregulated downstream oil industry. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Dormant East Asia Power Resources Corp, the backdoor listing vehicle for high-rise property developer Century Properties Group Inc, plans to widen its public float to 35-40 percent when stock market conditions turn favourable. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc has placed the Philippines in its investment mad as it sees growth opportunities in the country despite the legal tussles and difficulties affecting its local downstream and upstream units,

- San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp, the power unit of San Miguel Corp , said it will push through with its planned initial public offering this year despite the market slump. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Total government borrowings dropped 41 percent to 343.93 billion pesos in the eight months to August from a year earlier amid a budget deficit that was way below than programmed for the period. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Possible revisions to the 2011 and 2012 growth targets will be discussed this week amid worsening global economic outlook and lower-than-expected growth in the first semester, Ruperto Majuca, assistant director-general at the National Economic Development Authority said.

MARKET NEWS > Stocks rally, bonds fall on Europe debt optimism > Fund redemptions hit baht, Philippine peso > Spot gold edges down as Europe hopes revive risk > FOREX- Euro relieved by EU hopes > Oil up but volatile as equities rise, dollar slips

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0040 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1162.95 2.33 26.52 USD/JPY 76.37 0.05 0.04 US 10YR 1.88 -1.19 -0.02 SPOT GOLD 1620.54 -0.39 -6.31 US CRUDE CLc1 80.97 0.91 0.73 DOW JONES 11043.86 2.53 272.38 ASIA ADRS 113.17 1.43 1.60 FTSE 100 5089.37 0.45 22.56

-------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.58 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

