MANILA, Sept 29 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- ASEAN 100 Leadership forum: One ASEAN, How Close are We?, Shangri-La Makati Hotel, 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. [0100 to 1000 GMT]

- Second day of the 8th International Technology Exhibition & Conference on Energy, Power and Electrical Engineering, SMX Convention Center

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines counts cost after typhoon departs > Philippines puts typhoon crop damage at $16.6 mln > ASEAN agrees data-sharing to fight militants > Philippines eyes retail T-bond sale in mid-Oct > NiHAO signs marketing deal with Glencore > Cbank sees one-off inflation impact from typhoon > Marubeni venture to expand Philippine power plant

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Debt watchers have agreed with the Philippines' claim of improved macroeconomic foundations, a development that could boost the country's chances of gaining an investment grade rating, central bank governor Amando Tetangco said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Philippine government has signed a $500 million credit line with the World Bank for emergency relief and post-disaster reconstruction. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Philippine Stock Exchange said it had deferred the launch of a new board showcasing firms with high governance standards, called the Maharlika Board, which was originally set for this month. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The proponents of Maibarara geothermal power project, including Trans-Asia Oil and Energy Development Corp , have signed a 2 billion peso ($46 million) loan agreement with Rizal Commercial Banking Corp . (ALL PAPERS)

- Security Bank Corp said it was looking to raise as much as 10 billion pesos via long-term certificates of deposits offering higher yields to investors. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Belle Corp has extended until Thursday its 4.5 billion peso stock rights offer, which was supposed to end on Tuesday, due to Typhoon Nesat. (MALAYA)

- Yokohama Rubber Co and Toshiba Corp announced they will expand their operations in the Philippines, with Yokohama signifying its plan to make its Philippine facility its biggest in the world. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Philippine Airlines Inc resumed operations on Wednesday but continued to struggle with a strike by its ground workers, causing it to cancel 104 more flights including 40 international destinations. (ALL PAPERS)

- Gold producer Benguet Corp said its board of directors approved an equity restructuring plan as part of a move that will help the company pay dividends. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- PetroEnergy Resources Corp has signed a 2.4 billion Philippine pesos ($55.2 million) long-term loan facility to finance a power project by subsidiary Maibarara Geothermal Inc. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > Stocks, commodities slide ahead of German vote > Thailand, S'pore fall back; others hold up > Peso, won up on funds, exporters;sceptical on euro > Brent crude sinks under Greek debt weight > Euro drifts ahead of German vote > Gold dips 3 pct on dollar rise; outlk seen bright

