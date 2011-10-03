MANILA, Oct 3 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to release second quarter report on economic and financial developments

- Bureau of Treasury holds regular Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Opening of Consumer Welfare month with Senator Francis Pangilinan and officials of the agriculture and trade departments, Bureau of Soils and Management Convention Hall, Visayas Ave., Diliman, Quezon City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines mops up after two typhoons in a week > Manila eyes foreign mkt for debt management > Manila to wait before deciding on rice imports > Philippine c.bank: Policy can support growth > Muslim separatists disown rogue commander

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The growth target this year will likely be retained by the government, but goals for 2012 will be reviewed when the Development Budget Coordination Committee convenes this week to assess the impact of renewed global troubles, Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Consumers in Metro Manila may see a spike in their water bills in the first quarter of 2012 as concessionaires Manila Water Co Inc and Maynilad Water Services Inc recover foreign currency costs through rate adjustments, an official of the state regulator said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- San Miguel Corp is selling its 620 megawatt Limay diesel power plant in Bataan, north of the capital Manila, amid moves to control other generation assets, company president Ramon Ang said. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Philippine government has committed to allow foreigners to invest in more industries and practice more professions locally by reducing the number of items in the Foreign Investment Negative List, Economic Planning Secretary Cayetano Paderanga said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The San Miguel group is in the "advanced" planning stage to build two new coal-fired power plants in Cavite and Leyte, both part of its 90.4 billion pesos ($2.1 billion) greenfield power portfolio expansion plan, it said in a recent regulatory filing in relation to the upcoming initial public offering of SMC Global Power Holdings Inc. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Philippine Airlines Inc said its operations were slowly returning to normal and that there was no turning back on its outsourcing programme that triggered a workers' strike last week. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Remittances are likely to hit a new record high of over $20 billion this year despite global economic uncertainties, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- The government is still optimistic of hitting at least 5 percent growth this year, saying public spending is well underway, the Budget secretary said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Monetary authorities are looking at liberalising other foreign exchange transactions apart from those involving unregistered foreign loans, Tetangco said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > Asia end mixed in worst qtr since 2008 crisis > World stocks post worst quarter in 3 years > Brent down in biggest drop since Q2 2010 > Gold posts big Q3 gain despite monthly drop > Euro off to a rocky start on Dexia, EU concerns

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2340 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1131.42 -2.50 -28.98 USD/JPY 77.15 0.05 0.04 US 10YR 1.92 -0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1628.10 0.32 5.15 US CRUDE CLc1 78.32 -1.11 -0.88 DOW JONES 10913.38 -2.16 -240.60 ASIA ADRS 112.05 -2.82 -3.25 FTSE 100 5128.48 -1.32 -68.36 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.7 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)