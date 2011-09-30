MANILA, Sept 30 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

- Makati Business Club holds a general membership meeting with guest Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, Hotel Intercontinental Manila, noon (0400 GMT).

- Philippine Economic Briefing, Summit Hall C & D, Philippine International Convention Center, 9:00 a.m. (0100 GMT)

- The central bank to release second quarter external debt data and 2010 international investment position.

- PAL Holdings Inc holds its annual stockholders meeting, Century Park Hotel, Malate, Manila, 10:00 a.m. (0200 GMT)

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Net portfolio inflows in early Sept down y/y > Philippine minister says PPP structure to change > Philippines' NFA:Typhoon damage on rice worrisome > August coconut oil exports fall 57 pct y/y

- Congress has turned its sights on revamping the constitution but its leaders pledged that amendments would be limited this time to economic provisions seen as restricting foreign investments. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA STANDARD TODAY, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Listed firms profits fell by 7 percent in the first half, the Philippine Stock Exchange said, as higher revenues were offset by increased costs and reduced consumer demand. (ALL PAPERS)

- Philippine Airlines Inc said it was operating on a reduced schedule with 71 flights cancelled on Thursday, as it entered the third day of protests by its ground workers. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Gokongwei group of JG Summit Holdings said it was willing to wait until October 25, the end of a 90-day period within which the regulators are bound to issue a decision on a deal between Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co and Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc . (BUSINESSMIRROR, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Funds parked in the vault of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in the form of special deposit accounts amounted to 1.65 trillion pesos ($37.8 billion) as of the first week of September with investors seeking high-yielding investment instruments with the lack of loan demand from big ticket investors. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The securities regulator has approved the initial public offering of SMC Global Power Holdings, the energy arm of conglomerate San Miguel Corp , that will raise from 12.76 billion pesos to 27.335 billion pesos. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- South Africa's Gold Fields is seeking a 50-year mining contract for the exploration and development of Far Southeast Gold Resources Inc's copper-gold deposit in Benguet province north of the capital. (THE MANILA TIMES)

