MANILA, Oct 4 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Berjaya Philippines Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Function Room, Berjaya Manila Hotel, Makati Avenue corner Eduque Street, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Nickel Asia suspends operations after attacks > Philippine flood waters start to recede > Philippines rejects bids at T-bill auction > Typhoons damage nearly 450,000 T rice > San Miguel to sell power plant, eyes coal

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The government should reconsider its fiscal policies as part of an effort to shield the economy and the country's credit ratings from renewed global turmoil, Moody's Investors Service said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Philex Mining Corp is looking at tapping creditors for a bulk of the $1 billion funds needed to develop its Silangan mine in Surigao del Norte in the second half of next year, vice president Denis Lucindo said. (BUSINESSWORLD, MALAYA)

- Abra Mining and Industrial Corp has signed a joint venture deal with Canada-based Olympus Pacific Minerals Inc and other firms for the exploration and development of the Capcapo gold mine in Abra. (ALL PAPERS)

- The domestic portion of Puregold Price Club Inc's initial public offering has been fully subscribed similar to the international offer, said bookrunner BDO Capital and Investment Corp. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras said the government was leaning toward the conversion of the mothballed 630 megawatt Bataan nuclear power plant into a coal-fired facility as this has become a feasible option. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Citigroup has cut its GDP growth forecasts for the Philippines in 2011 to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent and in 2012 to 3.9 percent from 4.6 percent, it said in a report. (PHILIPPINE STAR, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has committed to invest a portion of its $5 billion investment fund in the Philippines' Public-Private Partnership projects, Board of Investments managing head Cristino Panlilio said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Global asset management firm Black River Capital Partners Fund (Food) LP has offered to acquire 28.11 percent of the Philippines' AgriNurture Inc for $30.45 million, the locally listed firm said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

MARKET NEWS > Asian stocks fall further on Greek default fears > World stocks, euro plunge on Greek default fears > Oil falls on Greece debt concerns, dollar rise > Gold rises 1.6 pct as safe-haven bid returns > Yen surges on flight from risk

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0004 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1099.23 -2.85 -32.19 USD/JPY 76.61 0.07 0.05 US 10YR 1.77 1.08 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1666.29 0.60 9.89 US CRUDE CLc1 76.31 -1.65 -1.28 DOW JONES 10655.30 -2.36 -258.08 ASIA ADRS 109.28 -2.47 -2.77 FTSE 100 5075.50 -1.03 -52.98 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 44.XX pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)