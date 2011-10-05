MANILA, Oct 5 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

- Statistics office to release inflation data for September, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Listing ceremony of Puregold Price Club at the Philippine Stock Exchange, Tower One and Exchange Plaza, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Publicly-listed Atok-Big Wedge Co Inc has acquired a 26 percent stake in Forum Energy Plc, a company that is currently exploring the highly prospective sites in Recto Bank in offshore Palawan for oil and gas. (ALL PAPERS)

- New York-based think tank Global Source has slashed its growth projections for the Philippine economy this year and next year, citing the "infinitely gloomier" global environment and little room for the government to boost infrastructure spending. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The central bank reiterated that the peso has maintained its price competitiveness against other currencies in the region despite weakening against the dollar in the past few days amid the worsening debt situation in Europe. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Philippine Stock Exchange has questioned the Bureau of Internal Revenue's ruling subjecting listed firms that do not meet the minimum public ownership rule to the capital gains tax of five to 10 percent, saying this could undermine investor confidence and drag the market down.(THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The central bank incurred a net loss of 14.6 billion pesos ($331 million) in the first two months of the year, 84.8 percent higher than the net loss reported in the same period in 2010, due to trading losses from its investments in securities and foreign exchange. (MANILA BULLETIN)

- Benguet Corp , the oldest mining company in the Philippines, is set to secure a 450 million pesos loan from a local bank this month for the development of its Balatoc gold tailings project, a company official said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

