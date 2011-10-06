MANILA, Oct 6 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to release highlights of Sept. 8 policy meeting

- Statistics office to release August producer price survey

- Apex Mining Co Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Valle Verde Country Club, Pasig City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

- Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala is guest at opening ceremonies for the 18th International Agribusiness Exhibition and Seminars, World Trade Center, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila to launch retail T-bond sale Oct. 10 > Manila's Puregold falls in debut > Nickel Asia resumes mine operations after attack > Manila sees no need to buy rice, reviews damage > Philippines CPI inches up; rates seen steady > Philippine c.bank: Inflation seen manageable

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The government has scaled down its projects under the public-private partnership programme, with four projects lined up for bidding this quarter, bringing to five the projects to be auctioned this year, half of its target for 2011. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee has reduced the collection goal of the Bureau of Customs for this year by 13 percent after the agency failed to hit its targets in the past months. (BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY, MANILA TIMES)

- President Benigno Aquino said the peso's retreat to the 44 per dollar level is still within "tolerable range" as far as the government is concerned but cited uncertainties elsewhere in the world that may impact on the economy despite solid fundamentals. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Philex Mining Corp , the country's biggest gold producer, said production at its main Padcal mine in Benguet province rose 37 percent in the nine months to September mainly on higher mineral prices. (BUSINESSMIRROR, BUSINESSWORLD, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Technology holding firm IPVG Corp has completed a restructuring programme that spun off substantial assets into a new company, leaving it wide open for the infusion of attractive new ventures. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it expects to come up with new rules this month covering non-deliverable forwards after consultations with banks. (MANILA TIMES)

MARKET NEWS > Asian stocks up on Europe optimism > Global stocks, oil rise on Europe hopes, US data > Oil steady above $79, US crude drawdown supports > Gold inches down after choppy trade,eyes equities > Euro steady, market uncertain on ECB outcome

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0054 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1144.03 1.79 20.08 USD/JPY 76.75 -0.05 -0.04 US 10YR 1.88 -0.45 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1636.39 -0.24 -4.01 US CRUDE CLc1 79.59 -0.13 -0.10 DOW JONES 10939.95 1.21 131.24 ASIA ADRS 112.26 1.35 1.49 FTSE 100 5102.17 3.19 157.73

-------------------------------------------------------------- Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)