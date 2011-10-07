MANILA, Oct 7 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to release foreign reserves data for September

- Transportation Secretary Mar Roxas is guest at Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines forum, Crowne Plaza Galleria Manila, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City, 9:00-11:00 a.m. [0100-0300 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > CIMB in talks with San Miguel for bank stake > Maoists threaten more mine attacks > Manila considers raising 2012 rice import goal > World Bank trims Philippine growth forecasts > Philippines' Benguet bags nickel supply deal > Manila c.bank says NDF rules being finalised > Manila cancels Oct. 11 bond sale for RTB issue

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Sales of Manila Electric Co improved in the September quarter after a 1.1 percent annual drop in the first half of the year, but quarterly revenues at Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co were down from a year earlier, said Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of both firms. (PHILIPPINE STAR, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Department of Transportation and Communications has unveiled an ambitious five-year development plan involving the construction of 380 billion Philippine pesos ($8.7 billion) worth of infrastructure to boost the economy. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Philex Mining Corp said it produced 12.19 billion pesos worth of gold in January to September, up 37 percent from year-earlier output worth 8.91 billion pesos. (MANILA BULLETIN

- Collections of the Bureau of Customs fell short of target for the sixth straight month in September, partly due to the change in administration in the agency during the month. (BUSINESSMIRROR, THE MANILA TIMES)

- Hot money inflows continued to slow in the third week of September as risk averse investors dumped investments in emerging markets on fears of another global slowdown. (BUSINESSWORLD)

MARKET NEWS > Asian stocks up on Europe optimism > Global stocks, oil rise on European bank moves > Oil eases towards $82 on euro debt concerns > Gold heads for first weekly gain in a month > Euro holds gains post EU action, US jobs in focus

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0016 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1164.97 1.83 20.94 USD/JPY 76.64 -0.05 -0.04 US 10YR 1.98 -0.81 -0.02 SPOT GOLD 1650.89 0.09 1.54 US CRUDE CLc1 82.27 -0.39 -0.32 DOW JONES 11123.33 1.68 183.38 ASIA ADRS 114.64 2.12 2.38 FTSE 100 5291.26 3.71 189.09 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.7 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)