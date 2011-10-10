MANILA, Oct 10 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Belle Corp to list additional 1.5 billion shares at the Philippine Stock Exchange following one-for-six stock rights offer

- Meeting of the World Health Organisation's regional committee for the Western Pacific

- Senate Finance committee to hold deliberations on the 2012 national budget, with Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima as guest, Senator Recto Room, 2/F, Senate Building, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Death toll from Philippine typhoons hits 101 > Meralco says regulators order tariff cut > Philippine Sept forex reserves edge down > Manila posts inflows in first 3 wks of Sept > Nickel Asia 9-mth sales volume up 43 pct y/y

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The government will maintain fiscal targets set for this year and the next, but is prepared to pump-prime the economy in 2012 should the financial crisis abroad weigh heavily on growth, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The House of Representatives is poised to approve on final reading with little change by Wednesday the 1.816 trillion pesos ($41.7 billion) national budget for 2012, the chairman of the House appropriations committee said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The National Telecommunications Commission expects to issue a decision on Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co's proposed takeover of Digital Telecommunications Philippines this month, NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Two business chambers based in the southern Mindanao region are throwing their support behind the proposed $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project of Sagittarius mines, a unit of Xstrata Plc, citing benefits the venture could bring to the region. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- San Miguel Corp remains keen on developing its three coal mines in South Cotabato despite the attack by communist rebels on some mines in the Mindanao region. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The country's biggest lender Banco de Oro Unibank sold 6.5 billion pesos worth of debt notes qualifying as tier 2 capital, completing its 15-billion tier 2 buildup programme. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp has deferred the auction of the contract to manage the output of Naga power plant complex, which was originally scheduled for Monday, to give way to a Congress probe on alleged anomalies in the bidding process. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- ING Bank said it expects overseas workers' remittances to rise 6 percent to a record $19.8 billion this year, lower than the central bank's forecast of a 7 percent rise to $20.1 billion. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > S'pore,Philippines firm; most others retreat > Wall St, euro slip after Europe downgrades > Oil up in choppy trade, posts weekly gain > Gold drops 1 pct after Italy,Spain downgrade > Euro edges up on EU pledge, markets cautious

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2359 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1155.46 -0.82 -9.51 USD/JPY 76.77 0.01 0.01 US 10YR 2.07 -0.11 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1644.59 0.43 7.07 US CRUDE CLc1 83.39 0.49 0.41 DOW JONES 11103.12 -0.18 -20.21 ASIA ADRS 113.06 -1.38 -1.58 FTSE 100 5303.40 0.23 12.14 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.5 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)