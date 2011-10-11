MANILA, Oct 11 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to release money supply and bank lending growth data for August

- Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp to hold investor briefing ahead of IPO, Fontaine Room, Mandarin Oriental, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine army says mining firms need militias > Philippines offers to buy back $1.5 bln ROPs > Philippines may sell up to $5.5 bln retail bonds > 15-yr retail bond coupon set at 6.25 pct > 10-yr retail bond coupon set at 5.75 pct > Philippines may change 2012 rice imports in Nov > Philippine mkts to close on Oct 31 for holiday

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Reduced growth assumptions for this year and the next will likely be missed but the government remains optimistic of modest growth this year, President Spokesman Ramon Carandang said, with President Benigno Aquino and his economic managers having agreed to implement a stimulus programme. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala said the Philippines will negotiate for lower rice import tariffs in its quest to extend quantitative restrictions scheduled to expire next year. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Philex Mining Corp said it was looking at extending the mine life of its Silangan copper and gold prospect in southern Surigao del Norte province to 40 years from a target of 25 years. (ALL PAPERS)

- President Aquino on Monday approved in principle the proposed stimulus programme for the last quarter of the year for high impact projects that would help the government retain and attain its growth targets in 2011 and 2012. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The local auto industry rebounded slightly in September, with sales improving 1.3 percent from a year ago, but sales for the first nine months was down 3.5 percent from the same 2010 period. (ALL PAPERS)

- SM Land Inc, a privately held real estate firm owned by mall taipan Henry Sy of SM Investments , is expected to improve its unsolicited offer to develop a 33.1-hectare lot within the Bonifacio business district owned by state firm Bases Conversion and Development Authority. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Belle Corp , a gaming and property firm partly owned by SM Investments, ended slightly higher on Monday after the company listed 1.51 billion common shares from its recently concluded stock rights offering that raised 4.5 billion Philippine pesos ($103.76 million). (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Chinatrust Commercial Bank Corp , a unit of Taiwan's Chinatrust Commercial Bank Ltd. , has asked that its shares be delisted from the local bourse amid the Philippine Stock Exchange's recent requirement for firms to increase their public float to at least 10 percent. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Supreme Court on Monday recalled its final decision declaring as illegal Philippine Airlines layoff of 1,400 flight attendants in 1998, drawing immediate criticism from the union. (ALL PAPERS)

- The National Economic and Development Authority said 18 infrastructure and other projects under the Public Works department and funded by official development assistance were problematic, and were classified under priority monitoring and facilitation. (MANILA TIMES)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia stocks mostly up on euro zone debt hopes > Global stocks, oil, euro surge on European pledge > Oil up 3 pct on euro zone plan, Kuwait export halt > Gold rises 2 pct in risk rally after EU pledge > Euro holds huge gains on EU optimism

