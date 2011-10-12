MANILA, Oct 12 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- President Benigno Aquino is guest at the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines' forum, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Central bank to release foreign direct investments data for July

- ASIA CEO forum, Dusit Thani Hotel, 7:45 to 9:00 a.m. [2345 to 0100 GMT]

- Launch of the Project Development Monitoring Facility Guidelines, Public-Private Partnership Center of the Philippines, Quezon City, 12 noon [0400 GMT]

- Day 1 of Philippine Business Conference, Manila Hotel; Speakers include Vice President Jejomar Binay, Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo and Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila c.bank: Policy easing needs careful study > San Miguel Brewery says plans $460 mln bond sale > Philippines to boost spending to lift activity > PNB approves deal to facilitate bank merger > Philippines Aug bank lending growth at 2-yr high > Philippines Aug money supply rises 9.4 pct y/y > Philippine exports post biggest drop in 2 yrs > Manila sells 113,000 T sugar to US, Asia buyers

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The local business process outsourcing industry expects its revenues to reach $11 billion this year, up nearly a quarter from 2010, and rise further by a fifth next year, industry officials said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The House of Representatives has approved on final reading the proposed 1.816 trillion pesos ($41.8 billion) national budget for 2012. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The national government's outstanding debt totalled 4.746 trillion pesos at the end of July, 3 percent up from 4.605 trillion pesos a year earlier, data from the Bureau of Treasury showed. (ALL PAPERS)

- Metro Pacific Investments Corp said it expects to take over the management and operation of the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway from the government before the end of this month. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Unlisted Bank of Commerce, a unit of San Miguel Corp , said it is optimistic it would still hit its full year net income target of 557 million pesos despite the harsh external conditions. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said the government has scaled down its economic growth target this year to between 4.4 percent and 5.4 percent from the previous 5 to 6 percent estimate due to weak exports, impact of recent typhoons, and the global slowdown. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Lawmakers are looking to direct the Energy department and the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp to conduct another round of renegotiation for the government's existing contracts with independent power producers. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Semiconductor manufacturer Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp plans to raise 660 million pesos via an initial public offering next month, with a final price to be set by the end of October, a company official said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Australian miner OceanaGold Corp is looking at starting drilling at its Didipio mine in northern Nueva Vizcaya province this quarter, a company official said.

MARKET NEWS > S.E. Asia stocks climb amid euro zone hopes > Stocks mixed, commods jump eying Slovak EU vote > Brent up for 5th straight day, Iran plot supports > Euro rally stalls after Slovak vote > Gold falls on uncertainty over Slovak vote

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0008 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1195.54 0.05 0.65 USD/JPY 76.69 0.04 0.03 US 10YR 2.14 -0.63 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1663.96 -0.09 -1.47 US CRUDE CLc1 85.04 -0.91 -0.78 DOW JONES 11416.30 -0.15 -16.88 ASIA ADRS 116.37 -0.39 -0.45 FTSE 100 5395.70 -0.06 -3.30 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.3 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)