- Steniel Manufacturing Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Gateway Business Park, General Trias, Cavite City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]

- Century Peak Metals Holdings Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Cravings at Fraser Place, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]

- Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council holds forum on the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, Sulu Riviera Hotel, Diliman, Quezon City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Department of Energy holds press conference, Energy Center, Merritt Road, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Miners keep investment f'cast after attacks > Sept net portfolio inflows down 70 pct y/y > Cebu Air sees thinner margin, Q4 demand strong > San Miguel offers to sell refinery to govt > Cbank eases rules on banks' gov't debt holdings

- Japanese electronics firm Murata Manufacturing C will invest $400 million to expand its facility in the Philippines, Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Silangan Mindanao Mining Co. Inc, a wholly-owned unit of Philex Mining Corp , has received the incentive package from the Board of Investments as a new producer of copper concentrate with gold and silver by-products on a non-pioneer status. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, BUSINESSWORLD)

- Developer Megaworld Corp has nearly used up the 5.1 billion Philippine pesos ($117.6 million) proceeds raised from a special share sale two years ago, but has not yet enjoyed gains from detachable warrants related to the issue, the company said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The House of Representatives approved on second reading on Wednesday night a watered down version of a bill intended to strengthen the Anti-Money Laundering Act, with the authors of the bill saying amendments introduced during floor deliberations defeated the purpose of the measure. (BUSINESSWORLD)

MARKET NEWS > Inflows lift SEAsia stocks to multi-week highs

> Wall St falls after China data, JPMorgan earnings > Brent snaps six-day rally as China imports fall > Euro knocked by Spain downgrade, China CPI eyed > Gold flat; Spain downgrade may weigh

