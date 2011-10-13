MANILA, Oct 13 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

- Day 2 of the Philippine Business Conference, Manila Hotel, with speakers Transportation Secretary Mar Roxas, Justice Secretary Leila de Lima, Chief Justice Renato Corona, and Chamber of Mines of the Philippines President Benjamin Philip Romualdez. President Benigno Aquino to deliver keynote speech at 8:00 p.m. [1200 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines' net FDI inflow at 9-mth low in July > C.bank to study policy easing as GDP forecasts cut > Central bank says has policy flexibility > Uniqlo parent sees profit up,to speed up expansion > San Miguel says power IPO still possible this yr > Philippines says typhoon damage at 1 mln T rice > Aquino says no state funeral for Marcos

- The Bureau of Treasury has disallowed the trading of the so-called PEACE bonds after the Bureau of Internal Revenue affirmed its ruling that the securities were subject to the 20-percent withholding tax. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Advertising expenditures grew 15 percent in the nine months to September this year from a year earlier as corporations, particularly personal care and food companies, spent more on TV, Nielsen Media Research said. (THE MANILA TIMES)

- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said it has approved the renewal of 10 exploration projects worth more than 426 million Philippine pesos ($9.8 million) (THE MANILA TIMES)

- The government is planning new policies to help revive the auto manufacturing and tire industries, putting local manufacturers in a position to export initially to other Southeast Asian countries. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- SB Equities Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Security Bank Corp , is in discussions with Malaysia's second-largest bank CIMB Group Holdings Berhad for a co-branding arrangement, a company official said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

MARKET NEWS > Thai stocks rebound;foreign funds return to Asia > Stocks, euro rally on fund progress, momentum > Gold rises on Slovakia deal, European optimism > Euro up on Europe hopes; dollar/yen at 1-mo high > Oil, metals gain on likely euro zone deal > Won, Sing dlr off lows;some bet on Asia FX rebound ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2341 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1207.25 0.98 11.71 USD/JPY 77.09 -0.18 -0.14 US 10YR 2.21 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1676.65 0.00 -0.05 US CRUDE CLc1 84.88 -0.81 -0.69 DOW JONES 11518.85 0.90 102.55 ASIA ADRS 118.40 1.74 2.03 FTSE 100 5441.80 0.85 46.10 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.4 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

