- Bureau of Treasury holds regular Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Day 1 of Asian Forum on Corporate Social Responsibility, Edsa Shangri-La Hotel, Pasig City

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > PLDT in talks with regulator on spectrum > Philippines Aug remittances up 11.1 pct y/y > Manila may miss 2011 mine investment fcast > Philippine main tax agency misses Sept goal > Gunman kills Italian priest in Philippines

- The Aquino government has regained the public satisfaction net rating it saw late last year, as its scores improved across most issues covered by the third quarter Social Weather Stations survey, the independent pollster said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Eight Philippine banks, including Banco de Oro Unibank , China Banking Corp , Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co and Philippine National Bank , have asked the Supreme Court to stop the Bureau of Internal Revenue from collecting a 20 percent final withholding tax from the PEACe (Poverty Eradication and Alleviation Certificates) bonds set to mature on Tuesday. (ALL PAPERS)

- Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said he was hoping that 20 billion pesos ($464 million) would be added to the accelerated spending package approved by President Benigno Aquino last week. (ALL PAPERS)

- The International Monetary Fund urged the Aquino administration to spend more, attract additional investments, and widen its tax revenue base to survive the turbulence in regional financial markets over the last two months brought about by fragile economic growth in the U.S. and the debt crisis in Europe. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

