MANILA, Oct 17 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to release remittances data for August

- Central bank to release selected Philippine economic indicators for September

- IMF Press briefing on the Manila launch of its Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and Pacific, Visayas Room, Executive Business Center, 5/F 5-storey building, BSP Complex, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cenbank: No compelling reason for policy shift > Manila says buys back $1.3 bln foreign bonds > Philippines' August bad loan ratio at 2.5 pct > Manila sells $1.3 bln retail bonds as of Fri > Cenbank seen holding rates on growth risks

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

- SM Investments Corp expects to hit the higher end of its 12-14 percent profit growth guidance for the year, as it looks to make investments in new ventures such as power and infrastructure. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Air France-KLM , the only European carrier operating in the Philippines, will be phasing out direct Manila-Amsterdam flights due to issues with the country's taxes. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Metro Pacific Tollways Corp recorded higher revenues as of September from a year earlier but not enough to keep the company on track for its 7 billion pesos ($161 million) target for 2011, the company president said. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The union of the Philippine National Bank and Allied Banking Corp , both controlled by taipan Lucio Tan, is unlikely to be completed this year because of required regulatory approvals. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- San Miguel Corp's power unit SMC Global Power Holdings Corp has been cleared by the Energy department to conduct a grid impact study on its six proposed power facilities that can potentially add capacity of as much as 3,000 megawatts to the three main grids. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- ExxonMobil , Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ), Total , Italy's ENI , and BHP Billiton , among others, have expressed interest in participating in the country's fourth Philippine Energy Contracting Round. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises on earnings, Europe hopes > S&P 500 index poised to extend streak > Oil up on hopes of Europe's crisis resolution > Gold steady; euro zone moves eyed > Euro heads for best week since January

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0051 GMT

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1224.58 1.74 20.92 USD/JPY 77.26 0.21 0.16 US 10YR 2.27 0.65 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1679.24 0.04 0.71 US CRUDE CLc1 87.27 0.54 0.47 DOW JONES 11644.49 1.45 166.36 ASIA ADRS 119.13 0.78 0.92 FTSE 100 5466.36 1.17 62.98 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.4 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

