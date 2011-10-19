MANILA, Oct 19 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

- Central bank to release balance of payments data for September

- Day 2 of Asian Forum on Corporate Social Responsibility, Edsa Shangri-La, Manila, with President Benigno Aquino as guest of honor, 8:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]

- Greenergy Holdings Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, 54 National Road, Dampol II-A, Pulilan, Bulacan, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila raises $2.55 bln from retail bonds > Nickel Asia says attack to delay plant > Court mulls bond tax case, funds in escrow > Bids for 91-day, 182-day T-bills rejected > 364-day T-bill rate rises to 1.75 pct > Army, Muslim rebels clash in Philippines

- President Benigno Aquino has rejected Petron Corp chairman Ramon Ang's offer for the government to buy the oil firm's refinery in Bataan, saying the government is not capable of running the facility. (ALL PAPERS)

- The main challenge for the Aquino government is not to bid out projects under the Private-Public Partnership scheme as fast as it can, but to limit or avoid state liabilities once these projects start operating, according to the International Monetary Fund. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Car sales in the Philippines in January to September fell 1.68 percent from a year earlier to 18,090 units, with September sales alone falling 6.12 percent to 2,070 units, industry data showed. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Cebu Air Inc said it carried almost 2.8 million passengers from July to September and was on track to hit its 12 million target passenger volume this year. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Phinma Property Holdings Corp, the real estate development arm of Phinma Corp , said it was reevaluating plans to go public given the current difficult market conditions. (BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA TIMES)

MARKET NEWS > SEAsia stocks fall on caution about euro zone debt > Global stocks, euro end up on Europe deal optimism > Oil rises as Wall St outweighs China concerns > Gold falls on euro zone worries, China slowdown > Euro flat as stocks offset weak data,France rating

