MANILA, Oct 20 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to hold rate-setting meeting, decision expected at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]

- Philippine International Banking Convention 2011, with central bank governor Amando Tetangco as keynote speaker, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo holds press conference on First Philippine Anti-Counterfeiting and Piracy Summit 2011, Board of Investments Boardroom, Penthouse, BOI Building, 385 Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- World Bank holds video conference to launch its report called Doing Business 2012: Doing Business in a Transparent World, International Finance Corp, Conference Rooms C and D, 11/F Tower One, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City

- Bureau of Customs and Department of Justice hold joint press conference on latest smuggling case, DOJ head office, Manila, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines Sept BOP surplus down sharply vs Aug > Philippines' port operators to hike tariffs > Thousands flee after troops, rebels clash > Manila won't apologise to China for sea collision

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Bloomburry Investments Holdings Ltd, a company owned by International Container Terminal Services Inc's chairman Enrique Razon, is close to finalising a deal to acquire two-thirds of technology firm IPVG Corp , a source privy to the deal said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Philippine exports may grow only 3 percent this year against a target of 10 percent, Export Trade Promotion director Senen Perlada said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Transportation Secretary Manuel Roxas said he would try to dissuade Air France-KLM from pursuing its plans to cease direct flights between Manila and Europe. (BUSINESSMIRROR, (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- The Joint Foreign Chambers has asked Congress to pass a competition law that could should the world that President Benigno Aquino is fulfilling his promise to make the Philippines a level playing field for all types of investors. (BUSINESSMIRROR, BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA BULLETIN)

- State-run Development Bank of the Philippines targets to sell as much as 10 billion pesos ($231.7 million) worth of lower Tier 2 notes next month to beef up its capital as it prepares to bankroll the government's public-private partnership projects. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The government is considering the sale of the Manila international airport's Terminal 1 to raise as much as $2.5 billion for future aviation-related infrastructure projects. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- First Gen Corp plans to spend about 8 billion pesos to put up two hydroelectric power plants in Mindanao, in line with its thrust to expand its renewable energy portfolio. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp said Wednesday it is open to renegotiating the contractual obligations of independent power producers to generate savings for the government. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads gainers, Thail weak > Wall St extends losses after weak outlook from Fed > Gold falls with equities as euro zone talks stuck > Crude sinks as Europe woes outweigh US stock draw > Euro flat on doubts over EU delivering crisis plan

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2356 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1209.88 -1.26 -15.50 USD/JPY 76.80 -0.03 -0.02 US 10YR 2.16 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1641.49 0.01 0.19 US CRUDE CLc1 86.23 0.14 0.12 DOW JONES 11504.62 -0.63 -72.43 ASIA ADRS 117.07 -1.61 -1.91 FTSE 100 5450.49 0.74 40.14 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.2 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)