MANILA, Oct 21 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Philippine Mining Luncheon with Chamber of Mines of the Philippines President Benjamin Philip Romualdez as guest speaker, Makati Shangri-La, 12 noon

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank keeps rate steady, inflation slowing > Philippines' Customs Sept revenue below goal > Philippines' First Gen eyes debt, equity sale > San Miguel increases stake in Eastern Telecoms > China demands Manila hands back seized boats

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The Philippines is lagging in terms of reforms aimed at making it easier for firms to conduct business, with the country ranking lower in a global comparison made by the World Bank and the International Finance Corp. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- China's Jinchuan Group Ltd is poised to acquire a stake in Ipilan Nickel Corp, a joint venture of Toledo Mining Corp Plc and local firm Nickel Laterite Resources, Toledo said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Budget carrier Cebu Pacific said it would increase flights to several cities in China, such as Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai, by early next year. (ALL PAPERS)

- PTT Philippines Corp, a subsidiary of Thailand's largest oil firm , said it would increase its investments and presence in the country as it expects to complete an expansion programme that may require as much as 240 million pesos ($5.5 million) in fresh capital. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- President Benigno Aquino is not inclined to stop large-scale mining and has ordered Environment Secretary Ramon Paje and other officials concerned to formulate a mining policy to guide mining operations and ensure the protection of the country's environment. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The group of telecommunications magnate Manuel V. Pangilinan is further consolidating its holdings in Manila Electric Co to maximise the full value of its investment in the power retailing giant. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said banks managed to keep their capital levels significantly above international standards despite the tensions in the Middle East and North African states and the sovereign debt crisis in Europe. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > SEAsia stocks retreat; Thai slumps on floods fears > World stocks drop on Europe woes, euro eases > Brent oil back up after French, German remarks > Euro holds nerve for now, risks loom > Gold down 1 pct on EU bailout fund uncertainty

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0001 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1215.39 0.46 5.51 USD/JPY 76.84 0.01 0.01 US 10YR 2.19 0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1619.39 0.05 0.79 US CRUDE CLc1 86.34 0.31 0.27 DOW JONES 11541.78 0.32 37.16 ASIA ADRS 115.82 -1.07 -1.25 FTSE 100 5384.68 -1.21 -65.81 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.3 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)