MANILA, Oct 24 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Vice President Jejomar Binay is guest at the Summit on Philippine Anti-Counterfeiting and Piracy, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]

- Press briefing on Accelerating Achievements of the Millenium Development Goals in the Philippines, with UN Resident Coordinator Dr. Jaqueline Badcock, Museum Cafe Loft 2, Ayala Museum Complex, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Intellectual Property Summit, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine miners oppose govt royalty plan > Budget airlines ride crest of SEAsia boom > Philippines Petron buys ESPO for Dec > Aquino urged to end talks with Muslim rebels > Philippine markets to be shut on Nov. 7

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Auctions for deals to manage the contracted capacity of the 165 megawatt Casecnan hydroelectric plant and the 640 MW United Leyte geothermal power complex have been moved to early next year, state agency Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- First Gen Corp has begun looking for new sources of natural gas abroad as its existing supply contracts for the 1,000 MW Santa Rita and 500 MW San Lorenzo facilities in Batangas province are set to expire in 10 to 12 years' time. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Leaders of the financial community will dialogue with top officials of the Department of Finance on Monday in a last ditch attempt to resolve contentious taxation issues that threaten to become long drawn-out battles and a drag on local investment climate. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Department of Transportation and Communications has asked Metro Pacific Investments Corp to make a presentation on its $300 million proposal to expand and improve the services of Metro Rail Transit, the conglomerate's president, Jose Ma. Lim said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The National Telecommunications Commission said it may issue this week a ruling on the acquisition of Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc by Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co . (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Bodhi Investments LLC, a fund managed by SB China & India Holdings, is investing in IP Ventures Inc., a new spin off company of listed technology conglomerate IPVG Corp. . (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > SEAsia Stocks-S'pore, Thai rise; others flat > Global stocks gain on debt crisis optimism > Oil rises on hopes EU can resolve debt woes > Euro resilient, pins hopes on EU deal > Gold rises on optimism over EU summit

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2348 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1238.25 1.88 22.86 USD/JPY 76.32 0.20 0.15 US 10YR 2.21 -0.18 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1639.42 -0.06 -1.00 US CRUDE CLc1 87.27 -0.15 -0.13 DOW JONES 11808.79 2.31 267.01 ASIA ADRS 118.00 1.88 2.18 FTSE 100 5488.65 1.93 103.97 --------------------------------------------------------------

