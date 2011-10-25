MANILA, Oct 25 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

- Statistics office to release August imports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Bureau of Treasury holds 25-year Treasury bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Media briefing on the Regional Conference on the ILO Convention on Decent Work for domestic workers, Hotel Intercontinental Manila, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT]

- Dr. Johanna Chua, Chief Asia Pacific Economist of Citigroup, will speak on the "Assessment of the Global and Asian Economies, and Outlook for 2012 and Beyond, at the Management Association of the Philippines General Membership Meeting; 11:30 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. [0330-0600 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila sets $145 mln spending for rail upgrade > Manila orders crackdown on Muslim criminal gangs > Short-covering lifts Asia FX on EU deal hope > Philippines' Petron Q3 net drops 14 pct y/y

- The government will wait until the start of January before it imposes new penalties and taxes on listed firms that fail to comply with a public float rule. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Select Philippine exports can now enjoy fresh duty-free privilege in the United States market up to July 2013 after Washington renewed its Generalized System of Preference scheme. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Metro Pacific Investments Corp is spending 300 million pesos ($6.9 million) to acquire the operator of the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in Manila. (ALL PAPERS)

- ISM Communications Corp , controlled by businessman and former Trade minister Roberto Ongpin, said it will focus on the banking business after making an exit from the telecommunications industry. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares rise, euro steadies on Europe hopes > Euro scales 6-week peak on euro zone optimism > Gold rises 1 pct on optimism over Europe, China > US crude surges, outpacing Brent in spread trade > Caterpillar, Europe hopes fuel Wall St gains

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0045 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1254.19 1.29 15.94 USD/JPY 76.16 0.09 0.07 US 10YR 2.22 -0.42 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1650.15 -0.12 -2.03 US CRUDE CLc1 91.41 0.15 0.14 DOW JONES 11913.62 0.89 104.83 ASIA ADRS 121.16 2.68 3.16 FTSE 100 5548.06 1.08 59.41 --------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 43.3 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

