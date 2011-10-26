MANILA, Oct 26 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Launch of The State of World Population 2011 report, Manila Hotel, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]

- Statistics office to release monthly integrated survey of selected industries for August

- Security Bank holds forum entitled "Perspectives on the Philippine Economy: Challenges and Opportunities Amidst Turbulent Times," Rizal Ballroom, Makati Shangri-La, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT]

- Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co holds press conference to announce partnership with Wells Fargo on offshore business, Panay Room A, Makati Shangri-La Manila, Ayala Avenue Makati City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines' Sept budget gap narrower vs goal > Nickel Asia 9-mth net more than doubles y/y > 25-yr T-bond fetches avg rate of 7.131 pct > August imports growth highest in 4 mths > Thousands flee army offensive in south

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- President Benigno Aquino has signed a new tariff code that puts in place a five-year schedule for most-favoured nation rates, which will take effect 30 days after the document's publication. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Energy Regulatory Commission said it had decided to defer the implementation of open access and retail competition in the power sector, which was earlier set for Dec. 26 this year.

- The state auction for new coal exploration contracts, initially set for October, has been moved to December, as the Energy department has yet to finalise the list of areas to be offered to investors, Energy Undersecretary Jose Layug said. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Philippine unit of Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc has acquired 49 percent of the Yuchengco family's insurance unit Grepalife Financial Inc and assumed management control of the resulting joint venture company, Grepalife said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR)

- SN Aboitiz Power Benguet Inc, a unit of Aboitiz Power Corp said it would fully commission on Wednesday the 105 megawatt Ambuklao hydroelectric power plant after it rehabilitated the facility that was last seen running in 1999. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR, MANILA TIMES)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co plans to issue 50 billion pesos ($1.2 billion) worth of fixed rate corporate notes on Nov. 7 to fund its capital expenditure programme and refinance debt, sources said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Businessman Manuel Pangilinan has offered to invest between 4.5 billion pesos and 8 billion pesos for the purchase of new trains and rehabilitation of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 system, and assume the operation and management of the rail line over a 25-year period, sources at the Department of Transportation and Communications said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Office of the President admitted that some people were trying to agitate the military by using the death of 19 soldiers on the southern island of Basilan. The soldiers were killed in a clash with guerrillas from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front last week. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares dip on concern before EU summit > Global stocks, euro fall before EU summit > US oil at 12-week high as Brent spread deflates > Euro wary as summit looms, Aussie eyes inflation > Gold surges over 3 pct as haven bid restored

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0004 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1229.05 -2.00 -25.14 USD/JPY 76.05 -0.03 -0.02 US 10YR 2.11 0.01 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1700.39 -0.02 -0.26 US CRUDE CLc1 92.57 -0.64 -0.60 DOW JONES 11706.62 -1.74 -207.00 ASIA ADRS 118.64 -2.08 -2.52 FTSE 100 5525.54 -0.41 -22.52 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.1 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview ($1 = 43.145 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)