- World Bank Group President Robert Zoellick holds media conference, Luzvimim Room, World Bank Manila Office, 23/F, The Taipan Place, F. Ortigas Jr. Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 1:30-2:00 p.m. [0530-0600 GMT]

- Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang speaks at the Philippines-Vietnam Business Forum organised by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Embassy of Vietnam, Mindanao Ballroom, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. [0200-0600 GMT]

- Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima to deliver keynote speech on "The Aquino Administration's Economic Priorities and Policy Agenda" at Investment Summit for Global Fund Managers, Rizal Ballroom C of Makati Shangri-La, 1:45 p.m. [0545 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > PLDT completes $1.6 bln Digitel take over > Cbank says uneven capital flows a challenge > First Holdings issues $111 mln notes > PLDT says plans $116 mln notes issue > Manila, Hanoi forge S. China Sea cooperation

- Annual manufacturing output growth eased to 2.1 percent in August, from a 4.6 percent rise in July, amid a slowdown in domestic and overseas demand, government data showed. (ALL PAPERS)

- GMA Network Inc said its GMA News Media unit would buy into entertainment software firm IP E-Game Ventures Inc for 130 million pesos ($3 million) under a deal that is seen to create synergies between Internet applications and television. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Philex Petroleum Corp , a unit of Philex Mining Corp , said it had net loss of 51 million pesos in the third quarter, but it posted net profit of 472 million pesos for the first nine months. (ALL PAPERS)

- MacroAsia Corp said it was selling its 49 percent interest in Toll-MacroAsia Philippines Inc, its joint venture with SembCorp Logistics Ltd, to concentrate on its core aviation business. (ALL PAPERS)

- Miner Benguet Corp said it had signed a 20-year power supply contract with Aboitiz Power Corp's Therma Luzon Inc unit for the power needs of its mining operations in Benguet province. (ALL PAPERS)

- SN Aboitiz Power Inc is negotiating with the National Grid Corp of the Philippines to provide ancillary services from its 105-megawatt Ambuklao hydroelectric power plant in the northern Benguet province. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Ayala Land Inc is prepared to restructure its proposal for the Food Terminal Inc compound, a prime state property in Manila, to accommodate the government's requirements. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Ayala Land, the country's largest property firm, has infused an additional 3.5 billion pesos in capital into its affordable housing unit, Amaia Land Corp, to finance a five-year plan that aims to roll out some 100,000 residential units nationwide. (ALL PAPERS)

MARKET NEWS > Asia shares edge up, euro steady on EU summit > Global stocks rally on euro rescue plan; euro down > Oil falls as US crude supplies rise > Euro hangs tough as Europe hammers out deal > Gold rises 1 pct on uncertainty over EU summit

