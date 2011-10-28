MANILA, Oct 28 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Trade and Industry Secretary Gregory Domingo is keynote speaker at Intellectual Property Summit, Quezon Ballroom, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > 2012 rice imports still seen near 500,000 T > Philex Mining posts record 9-mth profit > Aquino sparks SMS coup rumours

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Philex Mining Corp expects profits to grow by roughly a fifth to 5 billion pesos ($117 million) this year from last year's level, chairman Manuel Pangilinan said. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Philippine Stock Exchange is keen on hiking the minimum public float to 12 percent for all listed firms, from 10 percent currently, president Hans Sicat said. (ALL PAPERS)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) expects "modest" growth in profit in the short term with its $1.6 billion acquisition of rival Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc , chairman Manuel Pangilinan said. (MANILA TIMES)

- Businessman Manuel Pangilinan said it would be "difficult" for him now to pursue his plans to buy Philippine Airlines given his group's new relationship with the Gokongwei family which now partly owns PLDT and also owns PAL competitor Cebu Pacific . (BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Abacus Consolidated Resources and Holdings Inc said it had signed an option agreement with Lite Aviation Holdings Ltd, owner of 49 percent of PT Lite Airways Indonesia. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Tanduay Holdings Inc said it would proceed with an equity offering in early December to comply with the minimum 10 percent public float rule of the Philippine Stock Exchange. (ALL PAPERS)

- Otto Energy Ltd said it plans to drill an offshore deep water exploration well in southwestern Palawan province in the Philippines with partner BHP Billiton , with the well reportedly containing an estimated 1.8 trillion cubic feet of gas and 567 million barrels of oil. (ALL PAPERS)

- Philippine firm IP Ventures Inc said it had signed a franchise agreement with Viet Thai International Joint Stock Co to bring Vietnamese coffee shop chain Highlands Coffee to the Philippines. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

