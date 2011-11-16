MANILA, Nov 16 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

- Araneta Properties Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, 21/F Citibank Tower, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Citiseconline.com Inc holds special stockholders' meeting, Nostalg 1&2, Oakwood Premier Joy-Nostalg Center Manila, 17 ADB Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]

- Zeus Holdings Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Penthouse, Lepanto Building, 8747 Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]

- Launch of the strengthening program for cooperative banks and signing of the memorandum of agreement among the central bank, Land Bank of the Philippines and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp, Executive Business Center, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Malate, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines sees 2011 rice output below goal > Philippines says sees Q3 GDP growth above Q2 > September remittances up 8.4 pct y/y > Daelim wins $1.1 bln Philippines plant order > First Gen 9-mth net income falls 83 pct > Clinton in Manila amid ASEAN row over S.C. Sea > Manila criticises ASEAN over row with China

- Officials of Changi airport in Singapore are interested in helping the Philippines rehabilitate the 30-year old main international airport in the capital, as the government undertakes a 1.2 billion pesos ($28 million)rehabilitation of the airport. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- State pension fund Government Service Insurance System has partnered with various multilateral financial institutions to provide up to $750 million for a proposed Philippine infrastructure fund. (BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc said profits jumped nearly 84 percent to 9.9 billion pesos in the nine months to September, propped up by a one-time gain as well as strong contributions from its core real estate, food and beverage, and leisure operations. (BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Monte Oro Resources and Energy Inc, led by port tycoon Enrique Razon, is acquiring a 5-percent stake in listed gold miner Apex Mining Co Inc. for $6 million. (BUSINESSMIRROR, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Budget carrier Cebu Pacific recorded more than 1 million passengers in October, a first for any Philippine carrier, matching records it set in April and May. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- PetroEnergy Resources Corp said the Department of Energy has confirmed the commercial viability of the 20-megawatt Maibarara geothermal integrated steamfield and power plant project in Sto. Tomas, Batangas. (BUSINESSMIRROR, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Conglomerate JG Summit Holdings said net income in the first nine months of the year fell 40 percent to 7.8 billion pesos on lower contributions from its airline and food and beverage units. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia stocks pull back amid euro zone concerns > Euro slips on debt fears, Wall St ends up on data > Euro soft as debt crisis threatens more EU members > Oil up on economic data despite EU contagion worry > Gold trades flat, euro jitters help recoup losses

