- Philippines-Korea Business Forum and Luncheon Meeting with Presidents Benigno Aquino and Lee Myung-Bak, Manila Hotel, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. [0130-0530 GMT]

- IP E-Game Ventures Inc holds special stockholders' meeting, IPVG Board Room, 34/F RCBC Plaza Tower II, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Arroyo will get fair hearing - leader > Central bank revises some forex rules > Aquino pursuing corruption or just Arroyo? > October BOP surplus at 8-month low > Cebu Air FY EPS may miss market estimates > Cirtek up sharply in market debut

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

- The government is looking at adding the bulk of this year's unspent budget to next year's budget to make up for its weak spending in 2011, Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- State pension fund Government Service Insurance System said it was looking to sell two of its prime properties next year, such as a 1.8-hectare property in Ortigas business district and the idle Jai Alai lot in Manila, to raise nearly 2 billion pesos ($46 million). (ALL PAPERS)

- Phoenix Sun International, a niche property developer in the low-cost residential segment, plans an initial public offering by the first quarter of 2012 to accelerate expansion plans. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Touch Solutions Inc, an information technology provider, is postponing its initial public offering scheduled this week, citing the lack of regulatory approvals. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Finance department could push for new taxes on the mining industry on top of a current proposal for an additional levy in line with global developments and the government's need for revenues, the Finance secretary said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp's bid for a contract to build a road connecting the two major toll roads that link the capital to northern and southern provinces will not go as smoothly as it hoped for due to a rival group's claim that it had a lawful claim to the deal. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Investments committed with the Board of Investments are seen hitting an all-time high of 350 billion Philippine pesos ($8 billion) this year, said Trade Undersecretary Cristino Panlilio. (MALAYA)

- The Bank of the Philippine Islands said the volume of remittances to the country will be affected by a programme imposed by Saudi Arabia, host to hundreds of thousands of Filipino workers, under which foreign workers who have been employed six years or more would no longer be issued working permits. (MALAYA)

MARKET NEWS > South East Asia stocks extend losses > Euro rises on ECB hopes, world stocks fall > Oil dips on economic concerns, spread selling > Gold posts biggest weekly loss since Sept > Euro subdued, Spanish vote helps at margin

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1215.65 -0.04 -0.48 USD/JPY 76.83 -0.04 -0.03 US 10YR 1.99 -0.86 -0.02 SPOT GOLD 1717.99 -0.44 -7.60 US CRUDE 97.62 -0.05 -0.05 DOW JONES 11796.16 0.22 25.43 ASIA ADRS 113.87 -0.25 -0.29 FTSE 100 5362.94 -1.11 -60.20 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.4 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

