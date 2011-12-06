MANILA, Dec 5 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

- National Statistics Office to release inflation data for November, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- National Statistics Office to release October Producer Price Survey

- Bureau of Treasury holds 25-year Treasury bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras is guest speaker at Energy Investment Forum, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- World Bank's Water and Sanitation Programme to launch its Economic Assessment of Sanitation Interventions in the Philippines study, Sapphire Room, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Quezon City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]

- Electronics exports could plunge by as much as 25 percent this year, lower than a previous forecast, as manufacturers expect results to hit new lows, but shipments may rebound to grow 10 percent next year, the head of industry group SEIPI said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co will conduct a mandatory tender offer for the remaining 48.5 percent of its newly acquired unit Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc.. (ALL PAPERS)

- The feasibility study for an express railway line connecting Manila to the Clark Special Economic Zone in the north will start early next year, with bidding for the project to take place soon after the study is finished, a public works official said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA BULLETIN, MALAYA)

- The central bank has given seven banks the green light to establish 162 new branches in restricted areas that include eight cities in the capital, as part of the regulator's bank branching liberalisation efforts. (ALL PAPERS)

- Apex Mining Co. Inc said on Monday its copper-gold exploration programme near its operating Maco gold mine in the southern Compostela Valley province has shown significant potential. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Bases Conversion and Development Authority sees higher revenue from the Bonifacio South property following the decision of SM Land Inc of the SM Group to improve its unsolicited proposal for the development of the 33.1 hectare property. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER,MALAYA)

