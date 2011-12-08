MANILA, Dec 8 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Bureau of Internal Revenue and Department of Justice hold joint press conference on latest tax evasion case, DOJ headquarters, Manila, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines seeks c.bank nod for global bond > Philippines readies rules on use of mining tax > FACTBOX-Key facts on Philippine mining > End-Nov forex reserves at record high

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- President Benigno Aquino said the government would be able to spend money for projects as early as next month now that he is set to sign next week the 1.8-trillion-peso ($41.6 billion) national budget. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Government spending will surge in the tailend of this year and the upswing will likely continue in the first half of 2012, Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp plans to raise 85 billion pesos through borrowings early next year to service its financing and operational requirements for 2012. (ALL PAPERS)

- The National Telecommunications Commission has approved the proposed sale of Bayan Telecommunications Inc to Multi-Media Telephony Inc. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Atlas Consolidated Mining & Development Corp said it completed two copper shipments last month valued at $20.7 million. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Most markets climb on EU hopes > US stocks waver, euro recovers on EU summit > Gold up in thin trade, awaits ECB, EU meetings > Euro holds breath before ECB, EU summit > Oil pares losses as euro recovers, eyes ECB ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1261.01 0.20 2.54 USD/JPY 77.65 -0.01 -0.01 US 10YR 2.03 0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1738.39 -0.17 -2.95 US CRUDE 100.38 -0.11 -0.11 DOW JONES 12196.37 0.38 46.24 ASIA ADRS 119.12 0.67 0.79 FTSE 100 5546.91 -0.39 -21.81 --------------------------------------------------------------

