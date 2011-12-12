(Repeats item to fix format)

MANILA, Dec 12 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to release foreign direct investments data for September

- Bureau of Treasury holds Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Launch of PSE Corporate Governance Awards, PSE Ayala Boardroom, Philippine Stock Exchange Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Makati City, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT]

- International Monetary Fund holds press briefing on the 2011 Article IV consultation with the Philippines, Executive Business Center, 5/F, 5-storey building, BSP Complex, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Landowners should expect to pay more taxes as local government units are revising real property valuations in a bid to generate more revenues. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The government's debt stock swelled to 4.87 trillion pesos ($111.6 billion) as of end-September, up 1.6 percent from the August level due to the continued weakness of the peso and debt issues. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) expects 2012 to be a "rough" year for the telecommunications sector as companies ramp up their spending while profit margins thin, company chairman Manuel Pangilinan said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- PLDT expects to post lower net income for this year but would meet its core profit guidance of 39 billion pesos, its chairman said. (PHILIPPINE STAR, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Personal care products manufacturer Splash Corp is raising 1.12 billion pesos from debt sales to selected institutional investors to boost its diversification into the food business and refinance maturing debts. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Conglomerate SM Investments Corp expects net income in the fourth quarter to grow 14 percent to 15 percent over year-ago level mainly due to the performance of its banking and property businesses, chief finance officer Jose Sio said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- SM Investments Corp, controlled by retail tycoon Henry Sy Sr., is looking to list its shopping malls in China over the next two to three years. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Foton Motors Philippines has signed a $20 million lease agreement with Clark Development Corp to put up an automotive and truck assembly facility within the Clark Freeport Zone north of the capital, a state agency said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- San Miguel Foods Philippines, the country's biggest chicken exporter and a unit of San Miguel Corp, expects shipments to rise 50 percent in 2012 following a surge in demand in Japan. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Metals Exploration Plc has gained full control over the Runruno gold site in Nueva Vizcaya province after acquiring the remaining 15 percent stake in the project from FCF Minerals Corp. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Unlisted East West Bank, a unit of conglomerate Filinvest Development Corp posted net profit of 1.5 billion pesos for January-October period, up 6.1 percent from a year earlier, with lower trading gains tempering the bottom line impact of improved core businesses. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the plan of BDO Leasing & Finance Inc, a unit of BDO Unibank Inc , to issue short-term commercial papers to raise up to 15 billion pesos. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The government may increase its foreign commercial borrowing requirement for 2012 to $2.5 billion, from the programmed $2.25 billion, to accommodate part of the funding needs of the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management, Finance Undersecretary Rosalia de Leon said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

