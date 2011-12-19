MANILA Dec 19 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to release balance of payments data for November

- BHI Holdings Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, 22/F The Pearlbank Centre, 146 Valero Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]

- Touch Solutions Inc to list shares on Philippine Stock Exchange after IPO

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines searches for hundreds after typhoon kills 650 > Philippines expects wider November budget deficit > S&P revises Philippines' outlook to positive, affirms rating > Philippines may export rice by 2014 - farm secy

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The Ayala group has expressed interest to invest in the South Luzon Expressway concession as part of its foray into the tollroad business, which is also seen adding value to its strategic property development projects. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Board of the Philippine Stock Exchange last week affirmed a plan to further extend trading hours until 3:30 p.m. starting Jan. 2 next year, as it aims to align the local bourse with regional markets, PSE chair Jose Pardo said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Multilateral lender International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes banks operating in the Philippines would remain resilient amid the sovereign debt crisis that continue to plague European countries, IMF mission chief Vivek Arora said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Businessman Manuel Pangilinan said his group's media investment arm, MediaQuest Holdings Inc, would seek to acquire a minority stake in the new broadcast entity that would be formed after the planned merger between Indonesian networks IndosiarKarya Media and Surya Citra TV. (THE PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE MANILA TIMES)

- Metro Pacific Investments Corp has been added to the list of groups interested in the redevelopment of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport-the country's main gateway to the Visayas. (THE PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Ortigas & Co, the developer of the 16-hectare Greenhills shopping complex, is planning to raise at least $200 million through a maiden offering of shares possibly in the second quarter of 2012, according to a company official. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, THE MANILA TIMES)

- Debt watcher Moody's Investors Service has maintained its stable outlook for Philippine banks, despite the European debt problems that affect financial institutions in other countries. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- The boards of directors of Lucio Tan-controlled Philippine National Bank and Allied Banking Corp on Friday approved the new merger plan that will create the country's fourth-largest bank with combined assets of 540 billion pesos ($12.32 billion). (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co said it expects its remittance business to grow by over 20 percent to more than $3 billion this year. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > Stocks mixed, euro flat on downgrade fears > Oil slips on Europe concern, posts 2nd weekly loss > Euro posts largest weekly loss vs dollar in three > Commods down sharply on week, late climb in metals > Gold ends up, sets biggest weekly drop in 3 mos

