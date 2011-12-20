(Repeats to fix format)

MANILA, Dec 20

- Philippine President Benigno Aquino visits typhoon-hit cities of Cagayan de Oro and Iligan in southern Philippines

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines digs graves after typhoon > Manila mandates banks for up to $1.5 bln bond > Manila's 11-mth BOP surplus above 2011 estimate > Philippines c.bank trims 2011 trade forecasts > Foreigners buy Philippine shares in latest week

- Metro Pacific Investments Corp reiterated its interest to participate in the Aquino administration's public-private partnership programme, including the bidding for the development of the international airports in central Cebu province and Clark, Pampanga north of the capital. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Shares of Touch Solutions, an information technology service provider, fell 7.8 percent on its first day of trading, highlighting continuing risk aversion as investors remain worried about external concerns including the euro zone's debt crisis. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has approved Chinatrust (Philippines) Commercial Bank Corp's plan to delist from the local bourse and buy back the bank's remaining shares held by the public. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The government expects to finally sell a prime commercial complex in Taguig City in the capital previously valued at 13 billion pesos ($295 million) through a negotiated deal next year, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Energy department has signed large and small hydropower project contracts with a combined generation capacity of over 1,000 megawatts, the Energy Secretary said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1205.35 -1.17 -14.310 USD/JPY 77.98 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8233 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1597.39 0.29 4.550 US CRUDE 94.45 0.61 0.570 DOW JONES 11766.26 -0.84 -100.13 ASIA ADRS 108.84 -2.33 -2.60 --------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 44 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

