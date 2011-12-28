MANILA, Dec 28 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

- National Statistics Office to release October imports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Medco Holdings Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, 21/F Security Bank Centre, 6766 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- The Lucio Tan group of companies is hatching a deal to sell a controlling stake in flag carrier Philippine Airlines to a group led by San Miguel Corp President Ramon Ang, according to industry sources. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp, the joint venture between Trans-Asia Oil and Energy Development Corp and Ayala-led AC Energy Holdings Inc, is set to start construction of its 135-megawatt coal facility next year, Trans Asia president Francisco Viray said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Rumours of an impending megadeal that would result in the merger of Manuel Pangilinan's TV5 and GMA7 are false, with both sides denying any negotiations. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The government gave out 13.5 billion pesos ($307 million)in subsidies to state-owned and -controlled firms in November, bringing total subsidies extended in the 11 months to November to 45.2 billion pesos, up nearly three times from last year. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Conglomerate San Miguel Corp is projecting double-digit growth in earnings and revenues next year, and all its listed units will comply with the 10-percent minimum public float required by the Philippine Stock Exchange, its president said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- The country's manufacturing sector continued to struggle as factory output fell 6.3 percent in October from a year earlier after a 2.5 percent annual rise in September, the statistics agency said citing preliminary results of the Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries. (BUSINESSMIRROR, BUSINESSWORLD)

- The government could add 20 billion pesos to a current "stimulus" spending plan after it completes the release of the 72 billion pesos initially approved by President Benigno Aquino, Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Listed chipmaker Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp expects as much as $4 million in sales next year from new customers the company gained in the fourth quarter of 2011, the firm said in a statement. (BUSINESSWORLD)

