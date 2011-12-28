MANILA, Dec 28 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Wednesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- National Statistics Office to release October imports
data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Medco Holdings Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting,
21/F Security Bank Centre, 6766 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 10:00
a.m. [0200 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila c.bank sees inflation under 5 pct in Dec
> Manila's grain agency restructures $1.7 bln debt
> Mega Vale iron ore ship sails for Philippines
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- The Lucio Tan group of companies is hatching a deal to
sell a controlling stake in flag carrier Philippine Airlines
to a group led by San Miguel Corp President
Ramon Ang, according to industry sources. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)
- South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp, the joint venture between
Trans-Asia Oil and Energy Development Corp and Ayala-led
AC Energy Holdings Inc, is set to start construction of its
135-megawatt coal facility next year, Trans Asia president
Francisco Viray said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Rumours of an impending megadeal that would result in the
merger of Manuel Pangilinan's TV5 and GMA7 are false,
with both sides denying any negotiations. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)
- The government gave out 13.5 billion pesos ($307
million)in subsidies to state-owned and -controlled firms in
November, bringing total subsidies extended in the 11 months to
November to 45.2 billion pesos, up nearly three times from last
year. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Conglomerate San Miguel Corp is projecting double-digit
growth in earnings and revenues next year, and all its listed
units will comply with the 10-percent minimum public float
required by the Philippine Stock Exchange, its president said.
(MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- The country's manufacturing sector continued to struggle
as factory output fell 6.3 percent in October from a year
earlier after a 2.5 percent annual rise in September, the
statistics agency said citing preliminary results of the Monthly
Integrated Survey of Selected Industries. (BUSINESSMIRROR,
BUSINESSWORLD)
- The government could add 20 billion pesos to a current
"stimulus" spending plan after it completes the release of the
72 billion pesos initially approved by President Benigno Aquino,
Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Listed chipmaker Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp
expects as much as $4 million in sales next year from
new customers the company gained in the fourth quarter of 2011,
the firm said in a statement. (BUSINESSWORLD)
MARKET NEWS
> SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia off one-month high
> EM ASIA FX-Peso and Singapore dollar inch lower
> Oil jumps on Iran fears; stocks rally halted
> Euro in holiday mode, Italy bond sale eyed
> Gold falls on technicals, options selling
> Wall St finishes mostly flat in thin trade
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2347 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1265.43 0.01 0.10
USD/JPY 77.89 0.12 0.09
US 10YR 2.01 0.24 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1589.89 -0.15 -2.40
US CRUDE 101.17 -0.17 -0.17
DOW JONES 12291.35 -0.02 -2.65
ASIA ADRS 112.80 -0.71 -0.81
FTSE 100 5512.70 1.02 55.73
($1 = 43.84 pesos)
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan.....
Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency.
Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds..
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds..
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead
World forecasts
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
Philippine stocks Philippine peso
Philippine debt Debt
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 LME price overview
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)