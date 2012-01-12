MANILA, Jan 12 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

- President Benigno Aquino, Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala, Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras and Sugar Regulatory Administration Chief Regina Bautista-Martin to speak at 1st Philippine International BioEnergy Conference, Manila Hotel, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Central bank to release December foreign portfolio investments data

- UBS holds breakfast presentation with strategist and executive director Kelvin Tay as speaker, The Peninsula Manila, 8:00 a.m. [0000 GMT]

- Mariwasa SIAM Holdings Inc holds special stockholders' meeting, Mariwasa Compound, Barrio San Antonio, Sto. Tomas, Batangas, 8:00 a.m. [0000 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila eyes $1.5 bln from Qatar, Kuwait > Manila: 2011 budget gap at around half of goal > Nickel Asia to sell more laterite ore to China > San Miguel says to buy into 2 local tollway firms > San Miguel to sell 60 pct of bank unit to CIMB

- Property giant Ayala Land Inc will invest 12.5 billion pesos ($284 million) to boost developments in its 1,860-hectare mixed-used development in Laguna province called Nuvali within the next five years to sustain its potential as a major cash cow outside of its flagship Makati central business district in the capital. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Petron Corp's will invest in the downstream, operations of Exxon Mobil Corp in Malaysia, the company said in a regulatory filing. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Banks operating in the Philippines see demand for loans growing between 15 percent and 20 percent this year on the back of sound macroeconomic fundamentals. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Department of Energy allayed fears of imminent fuel supply shortages and possible rationing over the next several weeks as tensions in Iran continue to mount. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Land Bank of the Philippines is raising 6.5 billion pesos via 10-year Tier 2 unsecured subordinated notes to fund loans to farmers and fisherfolk, its president said. (MANILA BULLETIN)

- The Bureau of Customs cut down the revenue targets of its big collection districts in 2011, significantly reducing the shortfalls of the country's biggest ports, data from the agency showed. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

